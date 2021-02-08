Can Bollywood expect a big budget summer?





New Delhi: Bollywood is struggling to regain shape, battling the double assault of post-lockdown blues and the rise of OTT. While many producers are going the easy way and selling films on digital platforms, the most talked about projects should understandably bail out a box office that strives to woo audiences. April through August has traditionally been a hectic phase for the film exhibition industry, with summer holidays followed by the festive weekends of Eid and Independence Day, among others. This year, a handful of big-budget movies are tentatively scheduled to open in this phase, subject to the Covid situation, of course. Here is the list of movies that could bail out Bollywood’s box office and get business back on track. THE LOWER END OF THE BELL This spy thriller from Akshay Kumar is set for April 2. Shot in the midst of the UK Covid lockdown, the film has so far not officially changed a date. Directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari, the film also stars Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. RADHE: YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI The Salman Khan movie, billed as an ultra-action extravaganza, locked an Eid release. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva, who scored a blockbuster with Salman in 2009 with Wanted, although the response was lukewarm when they collaborated on Dabangg 3 in 2019. Radhe is scheduled for release May 13 from now. . The film co-stars Disha Patani. SATYAMEV JAYATE 2 For the last time, the sequel to John Abraham’s 2018 action hit is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe over Eid weekend, with a May 13 release. The film brings back John as vigilante cop Virendra Rathod, who single-handedly warrants against corruption and misuse of power. Aside from the two most anticipated films that are set to release, but have not declared a final release date, are Sooryavanshi and 83. Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi’s action drama stars Akshay Kumar as anti-terrorism supercop Veer Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. Kabir Khan’s 83 tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh stars as the captain of the lost Indian team, Kapil Dev.

