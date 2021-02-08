Entertainment
Indian theaters worry as Hollywood postpones new movies
NEW DELHI: A number of major Hollywood studios have decided to postpone their flagship movie releases, a move that could make things difficult for Indian theaters who are struggling to attract audiences to theaters due to lack of local content .
At the end of last month, James Bonds’ final No Time to Die adventure was postponed to October 8 from April 2. Universal Pictures also announced that its action thriller, Nobody, is slipping from February 26 to April 2, while Sony Pictures has reshaped titles such as Peter Rabbit 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Cinderella.
Since the film (No Time to Die) costs around $ 200 million, it relies on substantial worldwide ticket sales to generate a profit. This is almost impossible to achieve at a time when most theaters are closed and the few that remain open are operating at reduced capacity, ”a report from Variety said.
Granted, theater owners in India don’t see this as good news.
These delays certainly add to the backlog of content and the situation is quite dire at the moment, ”said independent distributor and operator Akshaye Rathi. On the flip side, in a few months into the summer, far too many films will be competing for space in theaters, adding to the clutter and being difficult to accommodate, he stressed. If released immediately, many films could get two or three times as much exposure as they would under ordinary circumstances, according to trade experts.
We cannot deny the impact of any rejected film, as fresh, good quality content is the need of the hour for the Indian film exhibition industry. On a positive note, a release delay illustrates the producers’ commitment to a theatrical release, giving us confidence that the film would hit screens at one point or another, and that bodes well for the future. , if not the present ”. Rajender Singh Jyala, Director of Programming of INOX Leisure Ltd said.
With the government allowing 100% occupancy of movie theaters, local producers are more confident in recovering audiences and will announce release dates that could fill any gap created by delayed Hollywood releases, Jyala said.
Kunal Sawhney, senior vice president of Carnival Cinemas, pointed out that any of these films can be pushed back to earlier dates because the material is ready to go and most of the publicity and advertising is only on social networks.
Rising infections in the United States and Europe remain a concern for the entire filmed entertainment industry. That said, the box office prospects of Hollywood films that have been postponed will not be impacted. There is a huge pent-up demand for Hollywood films in the country and once the regular theatrical release schedule resumes we will see the demand for strength in theaters, ”said Kamal Gianchandani, Managing Director of PVR Pictures, adding that the vaccination campaign underway in various countries including India is a huge positive for the industry and the recent theatrical success of Masters is a validation of the pent-up demand that exists.
