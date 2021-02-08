Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez wears Louis Vuitton cropped suit for Super Bowl date with Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez had a date night at Super Bowl LV exactly one year after the singer hit the pitch as a performer on the Halftime Show.
On Sunday, the 51-year-old shared photos and videos of herself and A-Rod, as it’s otherwise known, enjoying the views of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Where the Tampa Buccaneers Bay and the Kansas City Chiefs went head to head in the annual American football game.
Ahead of arriving in Florida, the artist shared a photo of herself on a private plane, with the caption “ #SBLV Bound, ” wearing a Louis Vuitton high neck cropped top, matching leggings and a jacket. in Chanel athleisure-style tweed. Since the pop star fashion icon of the 1990s, Lopez has teamed her look with OTT silver hoops.
Walking along the airfield tarmac after disembarking from their private plane, Rodriguez asked Lopez who she thought would win between the two teams, causing the ‘Jenny From The Block’ singer to stutter over her decision. and A-Rod responding to the camera: “ We ‘will get back to you’.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
At one point in the evening, Rodriguez filmed himself and his fiancee enjoying the Super Bowl event and captured Lopez wearing a shimmering black embellished mask with her name “ Jennifer ” on the front.
We are here for that level of customization.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez wore a white suit and was later seen cheering on the teams in the stadium with his future wife, with the couple holding up signs that read ‘Thank you, health heroes’ amid reports that 7,500 police officers health that had been vaccinated would be in the sports venue overnight, with the NFL paying all expenses.
On the night, The Weeknd stole the show during his halftime performance with hit songs like “ Can’t Feel My Face ” and “ I Feel It Coming ”, before the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay does triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.
To commemorate a year since her Super Bowl performance, in which she was joined on stage by her daughter Emme and singer Shakira, the J-Lo Beauty founder shared several previously unseen photos of her career on Sunday evening.
In the photos, Lopez can be seen soaking up the atmosphere before his show, receiving a kiss from his better half and hugs with his daughter, as well as footage from his numerous rehearsals.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“Such an unforgettable performance! one Instagram user commented on a multitude of photos.
“These videos made me very happy !!!!” added another.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Lopez’s Super Bowl appearance comes weeks after performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The singer sang American classics such as “ This Land Is Your Land ” and “ America The Beautiful, ” before bringing a song from her own track “ Let’s Get Loud ” into the mix, as well as to recite the last line of the pledge of allegiance. in Spanish, much to Twitter’s delight.
Like this article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox.
Need more inspiration, thoughtful journalism, and in-home beauty advice? Subscribe to ELLE’s print magazine today! REGISTER HERE
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]