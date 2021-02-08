Jennifer Lopez wears Louis Vuitton cropped suit for Super Bowl date with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez had a date night at Super Bowl LV exactly one year after the singer hit the pitch as a performer on the Halftime Show.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old shared photos and videos of herself and A-Rod, as it’s otherwise known, enjoying the views of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Where the Tampa Buccaneers Bay and the Kansas City Chiefs went head to head in the annual American football game.

Ahead of arriving in Florida, the artist shared a photo of herself on a private plane, with the caption “ #SBLV Bound, ” wearing a Louis Vuitton high neck cropped top, matching leggings and a jacket. in Chanel athleisure-style tweed. Since the pop star fashion icon of the 1990s, Lopez has teamed her look with OTT silver hoops.

Walking along the airfield tarmac after disembarking from their private plane, Rodriguez asked Lopez who she thought would win between the two teams, causing the ‘Jenny From The Block’ singer to stutter over her decision. and A-Rod responding to the camera: “ We ‘will get back to you’.

At one point in the evening, Rodriguez filmed himself and his fiancee enjoying the Super Bowl event and captured Lopez wearing a shimmering black embellished mask with her name “ Jennifer ” on the front.

We are here for that level of customization.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez wore a white suit and was later seen cheering on the teams in the stadium with his future wife, with the couple holding up signs that read ‘Thank you, health heroes’ amid reports that 7,500 police officers health that had been vaccinated would be in the sports venue overnight, with the NFL paying all expenses.

On the night, The Weeknd stole the show during his halftime performance with hit songs like “ Can’t Feel My Face ” and “ I Feel It Coming ”, before the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay does triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

To commemorate a year since her Super Bowl performance, in which she was joined on stage by her daughter Emme and singer Shakira, the J-Lo Beauty founder shared several previously unseen photos of her career on Sunday evening.

In the photos, Lopez can be seen soaking up the atmosphere before his show, receiving a kiss from his better half and hugs with his daughter, as well as footage from his numerous rehearsals.

“Such an unforgettable performance! one Instagram user commented on a multitude of photos.

“These videos made me very happy !!!!” added another.

Lopez’s Super Bowl appearance comes weeks after performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The singer sang American classics such as “ This Land Is Your Land ” and “ America The Beautiful, ” before bringing a song from her own track “ Let’s Get Loud ” into the mix, as well as to recite the last line of the pledge of allegiance. in Spanish, much to Twitter’s delight.

