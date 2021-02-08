Brenda Lucas: Community News for Monday February 8 | Features / Entertainment

MEETING: The Knights of Columbus meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9 at the Notre-Dame de Fatima parish hall. The meeting is open to men 18 and over. Social distancing and masks are necessary.
AUTHOR: Wayne County resident Cody Mills is the author of a new book called The Purpose Beneath, based on the fictional religious novel about the events that unfolded in the former Wayne County community of Stiltner in East Lynn in the 1960s. Copies can be purchased by contacting Wayne Public Library, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
AWARD: Nearly a dozen Local Girl Scouts recently received the highest accolades Girl Scouts can earn at their grade level. The cadets who win the silver prize are Khali Short of Ona; Ashton Warner, Bailey Philyaw and Grace Knapp, all of Hurricane; and Kayla Taylor of Winfield. The juniors who won the bronze prize included Stella Foster, Alexis Ruby and Sophie Sample, all of Scott Depot; Hurricane Riley Harris; Kenzie Hendren of Winfield; and Morrighan Herrick-Terry of Huntington.
RECOGNIZED: Kayla Finley Bryant was recognized at the South Side Neighborhood Organization’s January meeting for her idea to Share Your Month on Facebook. Congratulations Kayla on this wonderful idea.
STUDENTS: The start of studies at the University of Findlay in early January included two local students. They are Benjamin Naliborski of Ashland, who is pursuing a Masters in Business Administration, and Bridgett Salyers of Grayson, who is studying for a Masters in Environmental Management.
BENEFICIARY: The Huntington Museum of Art was recently named one of 17 Golden Pear Award recipients by the American Fundraising Foundation. The $ 2,500 award helps the museum continue to provide world-class exhibits, as well as educational and nature opportunities for children and adults.
PROMOTIONED: Bryna S. Butler, a Gallia Academy High School graduate, was recently promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications at Ohio Valley Bank and Vice President at Ohio Valley Banc Corp. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from the University of Rio Grande with the honorary distinction of Outstanding Communication Graduate of the Year. She began as an intern in the banks’ desktop publishing department in 1996 and earned the APR designation, an industry-recognized public relations accreditation from the Public Relations Society of America, as well as other awards and distinctions.
HONORÉ: Stand at attention and say hello! The Ceredo Police Department recently received a Tribute to the Girls’ Service of the Westmoreland Section from the Regent of the American Revolutions, Marilyn Oppenheimer, and Chaplain Linda LeMaster. Anthony Poston, Stephen Adams, Matthew Chapman, Matthew Thompson, Steve Amis and Jake Skeens received certificates for their staunch protection and defense of Ceredo, West Virginia and our country. The chapter also honored American force veterans Anthony Poston, Stephen Adams, Matthew Chapman and Steve Amis with a certificate for their service, bravery and sacrifice to our country. Thank you to the police for their efforts and sacrifices made on a daily basis.
CHUCKLE: A manager with a reputation for irritability is asked by a worried friend how he deals with work-related stress. I don’t take care of it at all, replied the manager gruffly, I’m talking about it!
Send the articles to Brenda Lucas, PO Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or by e-mail to bklucas53
@ aol.com.
