While Bollywood and its digital counterpart have vowed to stay away from politics, Southern cinema and its audiences simply cannot get enough. No idea why this hard-hitting monologue was edited out of the Tamil hitMaster. But Tamil superstar Vijay haranguing his supporters and opponents in a college-campus monologue about sexual harassment has become a rage. In the footage, Vijay is seen severely berating two stalker students he just chased down at the airport and brought them back to college. Vijay then proceeds to approach the issue of women’s safety with passionate warmth.

When someone observes that girls are to be blamed for wearing revealing clothes, Vijay points out that even diapers are not free from lustful eyes, which means even small children are raped. His monologue for Vijays fans.

Why was he eliminated from the film? I contacted the manager who did not respond. However an actor of Masterrevealed, The cut footage had nothing to do with the length of the films. It’s just that women’s safety is a sensitive issue in TamilNadu and the Vijaydidnt want to pass off as mocking the state government.

TheMasterBaiterVijay, known for ridiculing his opponents, prefers to remain apolitical at this point in his career.

Quite unlike RaviTejaain the other South India MakarsankrantihitKrackwho is openly on political issues. In a hilarious news footage inKrack RaviTeja stops a stick on an agitator who was protesting outside a movie theater for showing a film that would have insulted his caste.

Not only does RaviTejaabeat the black and blue protester, while taunting him about his caste awareness, the cop also threatens to use the stick on the protector in very painful orifices.

