Normal People actor Paul Mescal blasted gym visit linked to crime boss Daniel Kinahan





Normal People actor Paul Mescal has been criticized for a “dramatic error in judgment” after footage of him training at an Australian gym with links to crime boss Daniel Kinahan emerged. Over the weekend, boxing company MTK, which was founded by Kinahan, posted a video on Twitter of Mescal’s training at his Sydney gym where Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed. The footage was released the same week that MTK Global was the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation into its links to organized crime. In the clip, the actor is seen taking a number of punches to the body while wearing a body protector. In its Twitter post, MTK Global said: “It’s great to see @NormalPeople legend @mescal_paul celebrating his 25th birthday with the MTK Sydney team. @Bondiboxingclub.” Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who has been outspoken about Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in boxing, said people need to know who the sports company is related to. “This is a dramatic error in judgment on the part of Mr. Mescal or more likely his own management and public relations team,” he said. “Daniel Kinahan’s ties to MTK remain a hot topic, despite their claims. The world should be aware that MTK and anyone involved with Daniel Kinahan is toxic. It’s a disappointment but I have no doubt that Mr. Mescal will recognize this. error in judgment or ignorance of what and who lives behind MTK. “ A spokesperson for Paul Mescal has been contacted for comment. The Kildare native is currently filming in New South Wales. Founded in 2012, MTK has since opened gyms around the world and in 2019 announced a “strategic partnership” with the Bondi Boxing Club in Sydney. At the time, MTK described the partnership as a “powerful opportunity” for the company to significantly expand its business in Australia. Last Monday, Panorama took a look at Daniel Kinahan and his ties to the world of boxing. He focused on his involvement with MTK, who said he still advises some of his boxers although he has previously tried to push the company away from him. Attorneys for MTK Global said Kinahan had never owned, controlled or been an employee of MTK Global and had no connection to crime. He was appointed to the High Court of Ireland as head of the operations of the Kinahan organized crime gang.

