Hollywood health care in Qatar | Features

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is one of the largest nonprofit hospitals in the United States, with 2,100 physicians, 2,800 nurses and 886 licensed beds. Hollywood royalty Liza Minnelli was born there, as were Madonna’s children, Julia Roberts and the Beckhams to name a few.

Doctors based at Cedars-Sinai have made some of the greatest medical advances in HIV / AIDS research and neurosurgery. It’s no wonder that US News considers Cedars-Sinai, which has been based in Los Angeles for almost 120 years, as one of the top 10 hospitals in the country.

As part of a landmark deal, a Cedars-Sinai hospital is now open in Qatar, adding to the million people it now cares for in more than 40 locations around the world.

Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of the fast growing conglomerate Power International Holding (PIH), has signed an agreement with Cedars-Sinai for a facility at Al Qutaifiya in Doha. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, President of PIH, said: This new partnership takes Elegancia Healthcare to the next level and will allow us to provide the highest quality healthcare for years to come.

We will strive to play a leadership role in this vital sector through our exclusive partnership with Cedar-Sinai. Together, we have been looking forward to adding value to our community for generations.

The hospital will be next door to some of the Middle East’s most breathtaking developments, including the man-made island The Pearl and the town of Lusail, just north of Doha.

The past year has shown why building large comprehensive medical facilities is so important. Ramez Al-Khayyat, CEO of PIH Group and Vice President

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting backlog in other care means that building large, sophisticated and flexible multi-purpose medical facilities is needed more than ever. This luxurious 250-bed hospital will cover approximately 95,000 m2, the size of more than 13 football fields.

The hospital will be able to take care of nearly 23,000 hospitalized patients and more than 300,000 outpatients per year. It will include six elegant Presidential Suites, nine Ambassador Suites, 50 VIP Suites, and state-of-the-art operating rooms, daycares, critical beds and laboratories.

PIH Group General Manager and Vice President Ramez Al-Khayyat said: The hospital shows how committed we are to providing cutting edge and cutting edge healthcare in Qatar.

PIH wants to build at high speed. Construction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, which means it should be ready for the FIFA World Cup which, for the first time, takes place in November and December rather than June and July, taking advantage thus the cool (but still very hot) winter temperatures.

The hospital will also play a central role in Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) plans to expand the role of private providers. The country’s development plan, Qatar National Vision 2030, mandates the MoPH to put in place a health system based on the highest global standards of research and education. Top quality facilities, built using modern construction methods, will help attract the best medical professionals.

Speaking at the Hospitals signing ceremony, Elegancia Healthcare’s Managing Director, Dr Bassam Sayad, said: We are committed to supporting the overall goal of the Government of Qatar of improving and further diversifying the provision of private health care countries. Our strategy and values ​​are very well aligned with Cedars-Sinais and we look forward to working together on this important project.

Heitham Hassoun, Vice President and Medical Director of Cedars-Sinai, adds: We are delighted to partner with Elegancia Healthcare in this important endeavor. The pandemic has once again highlighted the enormous importance of accessible healthcare, and we will work tirelessly together to help realize this vision in Qatar.

This new facility will encourage knowledge sharing across international borders, allowing us to treat even more patients and improve lives.

The hospital is a historic project for many reasons. It is bringing one of the world’s most important hospitals to Doha, will develop and diversify the healthcare market in Qatar and is being built in the shadow of a pandemic. As a symbol of hope and development, there are few larger construction projects.