Kangana Ranaut shares new photos of Dhaakad, here are more Bollywood action movies to hit screens in 2021





Actor Kangana Ranaut shared two new images from his upcoming film, Dhaakad on Monday. She said that her character Agni was her representation of the goddess Bhairavi. She wrote: “They call her Agni … the brave #Dhaakad I say she is my representation of Bhairavi the goddess of death … #Dhaakad.” The photos show Kangana, dressed in all-black combat gear, with a heavy weapon in her hand. Earlier this month, Kangana introduced her character from the film and wrote, “She’s Fearless and Fiery! She’s Agent Agni India’s first female-directed action thriller, #Dhaakad, to hit theaters. October 1, 2021! “ Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with her daughter Vamika’s tea towel and shares a look inside her gorgeous home Interestingly, a bunch of other action-packed artists are waiting to release later this year. Here’s a look at the other action movies coming out this year. Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi will play Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Rohit Shetty’s detective drama, the film is part of the director’s cop universe. This is the fourth installment in Rohit’s crime franchise, others being Singham and Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba, with Raveer Singh in the lead role. Sooryavanshi will play Akshay as the top cop named Veer Sooryavanshi, head of the anti-terrorism team. It also stars Katrina Kaif in an important role. Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The Salman Khan and Disha Patani star promises to be an action-packed film. Radhe is said to be a remake of the South Korean film Veteran and also a sequel to the 2009 Salmans hit film, Wanted. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda and was co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film is slated to be released for Eid 2021. Pathan Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will mark Shah Rukh’s return to theaters following the failure of his 2018 film Zero. Little is known about the exact content of the Siddharth Anand movie. Reports suggest it will be a spy drama. The actor has been quietly shooting for the film since December and possibly sporting a new look. He wears long hair and was also seen with part of his hair pink in one of his posts, which has sparked a lot of speculation. Satyameva Jayate 2 Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on Eid. John Abraham, too, will be returning to the big screen for Eid this year with his masala film, Satyameva Jayate 2. Also starring Divya Khosla in a leading role, it would be a self-defense film on the fight against abuse of power. It will be used immediately for his own film of the same name. The film was directed by Milap Zaveri and is a T series production. RRR of SS Rajamouli Baahubali director’s next mega-company is RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). The film is a period drama and is a fictional story, set in the pre-independent era of the 1920s. It is loosely based on the lives of two true revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film also stars Alia Bhatt (associated with Ram Charan), London-based Olivia Morris (associated with Jr NTR), Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tamil actor Samuthirakani. It is scheduled to hit screens on October 13 of this year. KGF: Chapter 2 The Kannada KGF: Chapter 2 movie will once again return to the coalfields of Kolar for great drama, as Yash’s character Rocky takes on a new adversary in Adheera, in the next film in the KGF franchise. It also stars Raveena Tandon as scheming politician Ramika Sen. The movie Prashant Neel promises to be more exciting than the first release and will be released on July 16 of this year. Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos