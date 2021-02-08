Chinese actor shares story of cosmetic nose surgery gone awry; see the pictures





A Chinese actor has posted photos of his damaged nose after cosmetic surgery gone awry, warning people of the dangers of the entire procedure. Gao Liu, a singer and actress who has appeared in several films as well as television programs, took to Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, to explain why she stepped away from the limelight in recent months after. to have been considered the rising star of the nation. . In the post which has now gone viral, she said her month-long absence in the public eye was due to a cosmetic surgery incident that left her nose with necrosis on her nose. She shared the images of the dead tissue on the tip of her nose, and some of them could be seen as graphics. Having followed at least five million people, Gao shared the footage to spark a new conversation about the issue of cosmetic surgery and the risk of the entire procedure, which reports are very popular in China. She revealed that in October 2020, one of her friends introduced Gao to a plastic surgeon at a clinic in the southern city of Guangzhou, after which she decided to do it on her nose. While many suggested that she get a slight cut and hope for more success in her career, the Chinese star accepted the operation which turned out to be a nightmare. “The whole procedure took four hours. I thought that in those four hours, I would be made more beautiful,” she told her supporters. “I didn’t expect these four hours to be the start of a nightmare.” Read -Chrissy Teigen’s Road to Recovery Post Endometriosis Surgery; Details Read -Eva Mendes clarifies her position on plastic surgeries by saying that she is “everything for her” The nose felt irritated after the procedure While Gao hoped to be more beautiful, soon after the procedure was completed, she said that her nose was irritated and itchy, and then repeatedly infected. Told that she would be able to return to work in December or January, Gao told her followers on Sina Weibo that the tip of her nose was getting darker and darker and my nose had gone necrotic. She added that she was having suicidal thoughts. The Chinese actor also informed that she ended up being admitted to the hospital for two months, which cost her 400,000 yuan or $ 61,800 in labor. Also, due to the extent of the damage, follow-up surgery, she said, is not possible for at least a year. Recently, the popular news website The Paper shared data from Tianhe District health offices that the clinic Gao visited had already received five administrative sanctions between March and October, and that other complaints have reportedly been reported. been filed. According to the outlet, an investigation is currently underway. (Image credits: Sina Weibo / Gao Liu) Image credits: Sina Weibo / Gao Liu Read – Eva Mendes slams trolls by accusing her of ‘doing work’ during her social media break Read – From Ashley Tisdale to Chrissy Teigen – When Celebrities Get In For Plastic Surgery







