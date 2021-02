Marvel’s Eternals star Salma Hayek talks about the pressure in Hollywood

Marvel’s Eternals Star Salma Hayek opened up about the pressure older women face in Hollywood. Talk to PA (via Metro), the actress said she was told her career “would die” in her 30s, and that she would “never” be successful as a lead actress because of her Mexican heritage. Hayek went on to explain how she fought and “won” against these opponents, before encouraging other women to do the same. Getty Images Related: Marvel’s Eternals star says movie has “completely different DNA” from other MCU movies “They told me my career would die off in the mid-thirties,” she said. “First of all, they told me that a Mexican would never be successful, because at the time, the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood.” She continued, “I fought and won. I want other women to realize that, because even in your 30s you feel the pressure, in your 40s you feel the pressure – and the late bloomer is is a beautiful thing. “And we are not ‘finished’ yet, nor at any other time. If you are creative, enthusiastic and curious about life, life can be exciting forever, all the time.” Getty Images Hayek is now expected to appear alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Lauren Ridloff, Bryan Tyree Henry and Gemma Chan in Marvel’s Eternals. She will play the role of Ajak, a character previously described as a man in the comics. Eternals have the ability to manipulate cosmic energy and control their own cellular makeup. Marvel’s Eternals is currently set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Sign up for Disney + Disney +

