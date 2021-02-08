Bollywood celebrities pray for safety





Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Bollywood celebrities send prayers for people’s safety after the glacier burst that struck part of Uttarakhand. The devastation, as seen in the videos, is colossal and the avalanche destroyed people, power plants and raised the water level in the Dhauliganga River.

A glacier erupted in Reni village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand triggered massive flooding in the Joshimath area. About 100 to 150 people are believed to have died from the resulting flash floods. Explosion of the Uttarakhand glacier: #WATCH | The water level in the Dhauliganga river suddenly rises following an avalanche near an electricity project in the village of Raini in the Tapovan region of the Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns– ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 Several Bollywood personalities have taken to social media to pray for the well-being of those affected by the explosion of the Uttarakhand glacier. Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s sad to hear that the glacier has broken off in #Uttarakhand. Pray for the safety of everyone there. Heartbreaking to hear about the glacier breaking up #Uttarakhand Pray everyone safe – Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021 Dia Mirza, who speaks about environmental issues, said man-made constructions in the Himalayas contributed to the tragedy. The construction of too many dams in the Himalayas has led to this. Prayers for the inhabitants of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for assistance. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj– Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021 The Sanju The actor highlighted the issue of the human, economic and ecological costs of climate change and shared the Disaster Operations Hotline number for help. Taapsee Pannu took to his Twitter and called the tragedy “man-made disasters”. The actor also said that nature pays us by playing with her. Human-induced disasters. It hurts to watch that. Nature reproaches us for playing with it. #UttarakhandDisaster https://t.co/THwBIQbFXC– taapsee stove (@taapsee) February 7, 2021 Swara Bhaskar retweeted the tweet from environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam, 9, who compared Uttarakhand’s before and after hydropower projects. How it started How are you pic.twitter.com/itQF0iuRdG– Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) February 7, 2021 Sunny Leone took to Twitter and shared her deepest condolences for the families affected by the glacier burst, and expressed her gratitude to the aid team for saving the people. My deepest condolences to those affected by #glacierburst

My thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones and also my greatest support and respect for all who are helping the rescue and putting your life in danger to save others !!! – sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 8, 2021 Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Dhoni, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan shared their Instagram story and expressed their grief for the terrible tragedy unfolding in Uttarakhand and sent their prayers for the affected families.







