See photos – Hollywood Life





This year’s celebrities really are like us. Thanks to the pandemic, most of them are watching the Super Bowl at home, and we have the best photos. Forget the glitzy Super Bowl parties. COVID-19 has put these on ice and the stars are forced to watch the big game from the comfort of their homes with their families. And, thanks to social media, we can see exactly who is joining the party or running around their house cheering for their favorite team. Check out these photos below of celebrities watching the Kansas City Chiefs fight with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lady Gaga Former Super Bowl halftime performer, Lady Gaga, shared a selfie of herself with a friend, watching the game at home. ‘Shallow’ singer revealed she was in fact in quarantine while waiting The Weeknd’s show to start. “QUARANTIER WITH MY NEEDS. WHOSE [sic] EXCITED FOR THE HALF-TIME SHOW !!! @theweeknd will get them, ”the 34-year-old wrote. The singer, who wowed Super Bowl fans with her performance in 2017, looked gorgeous and fresh-faced while sporting a hoodie, earrings and a hit of lipstick. Alex rodriguez Dressed at home! Alex rodriguez, 45, has attended many past Super Bowls – including 2020 when his fiancee Jennifer lopez, 51, played – but this year he stays. The retired MLB star rocked a black tuxedo for the big day, looking dapper for the game. “Happy #SuperBowl Sunday! Who do you have today: @patrickmahomes and the @chiefs or @tombrady and the @buccaneers ?! He asked his 3.9 million followers. Snooki Snooki, 33 years old, it’s a feast at home! The Jersey Shore alum gave fans a taste of her delicious sandwiches, as she said her diet was not “definitely” happening today. She also seemed to have a bowl of popcorn, shrimp, chicken wings, which she filmed on the song “Superbowl Status”. In another post, she shared a cute photo of herself and her daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle, 6, countdown. “We cheerleaders are ready for #SuperBowl!” she exclaimed. Jessie James Decker Jessie James Decker, 32, was preparing a storm before the Super Bowl! The country singer posed in her kitchen with a tasty platter of freshly baked nachos. “What’s the great Sunday bowl without some nachos… I have nachos, meatballs, jambalaya, a cold meats platter, chex mix and an olive oil cake!” she revealed, asking her followers, “What did you end up cooking?” She kept it casual in a sports-inspired T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black slides, which she says came from her collaboration with Kaanas Shoes. Gisele Bundchen Gisele Bundchen, 40, will probably support her husband Tom brady, 43, in person at the game – but she got into a little pre-game spirit at home! The Brazilian supermodel shared a tasty photo of some iced sugar cookie-shaped soccer balls. “Getty ready !!!” she wrote, smacking the cookies on her beautiful marble counter adorned with flowers and fruits. She tagged the location as Tampa, FL, where Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Eric Stonestreet Eric Stonestreet, 49, is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan – but revealed he’s only there in the spirit (and the picture, apparently). “No, I won’t be there in person to take root in the @chiefs, but thanks to @nfl, I will be there in spirit and image. Hope to see myself on TV, ”he joked in his caption, including a photo of the NFL’s tongue-in-cheek way of filling seats: including photos of celebrities in the seats, like during an award ceremony before their arrival. This year, only 30% of the stadium in Tampa, Florida will be filled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Melissa Gorga Real Housewives from New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared a photo of her husband Joey gorga watching the Super Bowl with their teenage son Gino. Father and son’s eyes were glued to the screen, which was not lost on the Bravo star who simply captioned the photo, “Invested.” Despite the match day post, Melissa, 41, did not reveal who she and her family are rooted for.







