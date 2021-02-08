Dancing On Ice viewers disappointed with third elimination





Matt Richardson became the third celebrity to be kicked out of Dancing On Ice, though she wasn’t joining the show until this week. The comedian has been announced as a replacement for Rufus Hounds, making his skating debut on Sunday night. Despite only one dance on the ice, the 29-year-old faced Olympian Colin Jackson, after the two celebrities received the fewest votes from the public. Judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman voted on who they wanted to save, with Matt being rejected. Viewers took to Twitter after the elimination, with many saying it was “unfair” that Matt’s time was so short. One user tweeted: “Matt and Vicky should have had an automatic pass until next week. Totally unfair to be in dance if they stepped in to cover #DancingOnIce. “ A second wrote: “I can’t say the result was right at all. Matt did an amazing job considering he had 4 days to learn. There should have been no elimination tonight, they should have scored a brace in a few weeks. “ Empty. It’s unfair for Matt and Vicky to have been included in the vote for what was their first week. In short, well done @ MattRichardson3. You made yourself proud. Two great skates tonight. #DancingOnIce – Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 7, 2021 Great for Colin, but so unfair for Matt. I would love to have seen more of him. Hope he returns in the next series. #DancingOnIce – April (@_AvrilH_) February 7, 2021 Matt and Vicky should have had an automatic pass until next week. Totally unfair to be in dance if they stepped in to cover #DancingOnIce – Michaela Stanton (@ lal537) February 7, 2021 Aww I feel for Matt and Vicky. I think as a show like this getting to week 4 and attracting reserve skaters sets them up for failure because everyone is already so far away. Good luck! #DancingOnIce #mattvicky – Stef (@_stefstraw) February 7, 2021 Just caught up #DancingOnIce . I can’t say the result was right at all. Matt did an amazing job considering he had 4 days to learn. There should have been no elimination tonight, they should have scored a brace in a few weeks. – Stephanie Emma (@_StephanieEmma) February 7, 2021 I feel so sad for Matt on #dancingonice he shouldn’t have to skate off he just joined shouldn’t have to compete with skateboarders who have been doing it for three weeks – Emily Aston (@emmieaston_) February 7, 2021 What a shame for Matt and Vicky! Deserved to be longer! Good game @ MattRichardson3 and nice to see @ vickyogden1 back! #DancingOnIce – Katy Parkes (@KatyParkes) February 7, 2021







