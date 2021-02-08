Meleika Gardner, owner of Evanston Live TV, educates, advocates, inspires

When Meleika Gardner founded Evanston Live TV in 2016, she jumped into the business, filming her conversations with the Evanston mayoral candidates as they drove around town in her car.

I just grabbed my phone and walked down the street, she said.

Four years later and in another local election cycle, the Evanston Chamber of Commerce honored Gardner as the Community Leader of the Year 2021. His platform, which produces content covering local politics, social justice efforts and community leaders, now has over 44,000 views on YouTube and over 6,000 subscribers on Facebook.

Trapped by the entertainment bug early in her life, Gardner moved to Los Angeles as a young woman and worked as both a touring dancer and casting director before returning to Evanston in 2013.

Once you know you are that artistic and creative person, I don’t think it ever leaves you, she says. You feel like you’re dying when you do anything other than (entertainment).

Describing Evanston Live TV as the perfect combination of activism and entertainment, Gardner said she creates content, alongside her cameraman Donghyun Don Lim, which centers residents’ perspectives.

Reverend Dr. Michael Nabors, president of the Evanstons branch of the NAACP, met Gardner soon after he became pastor at Second Baptist Church in 2015. One of Gardners’ first guests on Evanston Live TV, he said she has a natural ability to bring people together.

You see the work she does and the quality that comes with it, he says. This can only happen by someone who has a strong belief in justice.

Although the pandemic has disrupted some of Gardner’s traditional reporting methods, she can no longer approach residents on the streets or visit community centers, she says, she has found silver liners. Zoom allowed him to do more interviews than usual and his audience grew, Gardner said.

I think we are reaching more people right now, she said. More people are at home paying attention.

Last year, Gardner not only prioritized COVID-19 coverage by interviewing Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty, local doctors, mental health experts and business owners about the impacts of pandemics, but also also made videos educating the public about black history, the Black Lives Matter movement and what is anti-racism looks like.

Willie Shaw, chair of political action and civic engagement for the Evanstons branch of the NAACP, said Gardner has a unique ability to put his community at ease.

His community voices really uplift, and especially the African American community, Shaw said.

As a board member of Women Empowering Women In Local Legislation (WE WILL), a nonprofit lobbying organization focused on the rights of women and children, Gardner continues to focus on activism even outside of Evanston Live TV.

Last year, Gardner drafted an amendment to a bill sponsored by State Representative La Shawn Ford, (D-Chicago), that seeks to address systemic racism in Illinois elementary school. The Gardners Amendment calls for the inclusion of the history of pre-slavery, contributions and achievements of blacks from 3000 BC to 1619.

I truly believe that systemic racism starts at home, and it begins in our school system, Gardner said, highlighting the detrimental impact of neglecting to teach the contributions of black people, especially in American history curricula. . Blacks and Maroons (students) question their own worth and their own worth in this country because of what is taught and images of their community.

Gardner said that when she testified before the House committee in Springfield last March, the bill was rejected by some state officials who feared that if they expanded teaching of the history of the Blacks, they should do the same for all other groups.

Why don’t you do that? Gardner said, remembering his reaction.

Once again working with Ford, she was instrumental in another bill that would establish the Inclusive American History Commission updating the state’s history curriculum to be more inclusive of diverse perspectives. Both bills are waiting to be finalized.

As the municipal election approached, Gardner continued to feature his social justice-focused reporting on Evanston Live TV, conducting several forums and interviews introducing residents to candidates and their political positions.

Decisions are made and a lot of people are sleeping, Gardner said. I really want people to get involved early so they can express themselves in (local politics).

Art Encounter Managing Director Lea Pinsky met Gardner through Gardners’ mother, artist and activist Fran Joy, and said the recent coverage of Evanston Live TV was very impactful.

She led me to become a more conscious citizen. She teaches people how to listen because she models it so well, she said, calling local investigative reporter Gardner Evanstons.

As for what the future holds, Gardner said she was excited to see how Evanston Live TV unfolds further.

Every day I pray to God, she said. Either way, it’s His will. I just want him to serve people at the end of the day.

