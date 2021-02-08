Was replaced by a prominent actor in the film without being informed: Harleen Sethi

Actor Harleen Sethi says she was once replaced by an A-List star after being locked out for a movie without being told, but being in the industry for a while has made her resilient.

Sethi, best known for starring in ALTBalaji’s “ Broken But Beautiful, ” said she was finalized for the project before the lockdown last year, but the cast changed later. Without even being informed, I was replaced by another A-list actor, in front of an A-list actor. Sometimes you keep waiting for a project but it keeps getting pushed … It would be a lie to say that I didn’t feel bad at all, ” Sethi told PTI.

The actor said she wants the situation to be better handled, even if the production house decides to go ahead with another actor. Being there for a while makes you resilient. You know these things happen. I wish this hadn’t happened and was better managed. At least someone from the production house could have reached out … you just feel more respected and valued. You wonder if this is something you did wrong. This phase is definitely coming, ” she added.

Sethi has appeared in short films such as “ Love, Bites ”, “ Nice to Meet You ” and is also known for her Instagram dance videos with choreographer Melvin Louis.

She will be next to see in the second season of the murder mystery series ‘The Gone Game’.

Created by Nikhil Bhat, the first season of the Voot Select series was filmed entirely from his home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. It was created in August 2020.

In the second season, the actor will try out the role of CBI agent Sharmila Sangma. Although she has decided not to play a character where she has to wear a uniform to keep her Para Commando character exclusive for her upcoming ‘Test Case,’ Sethi has stated that she cannot say no to the series. . She said she was drawn to writing for the show and auditioned for the series – through a self-test from her house.

“ The first season was critically acclaimed, it was brave enough of them to do it during the lockdown. It didn’t sound like a show that obviously would have been a challenge to pull off. It wasn’t shabby at all, it was so beautifully performed. There was no reason not to be associated with it, ” she said. The main cast of actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim and Dibyendu Bhattacharya are set to return for part two.

Sethi said “ The Gone Game ” gave him the opportunity to play a character with a wide variety of emotions and a completely different arc than his last show, “ Broken But Beautiful. ”

“My character is that of an extremely ambitious and focused person who wants to do his job well within the limits of the law. You can also see his vulnerabilities, explore his emotional side. The audition scene itself was so wonderfully written that I knew it would be fun to play the part.

“ My last project was ‘Broken But Beautiful,’ where I was pretty broken and vulnerable, so I thought it would be fun to be on the other side of the spectrum with this character, ” he said. she adds.

Backed by Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, the second season of “The Gone Game” will hit floors soon and is slated for release this year.

