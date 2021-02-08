The Quietus | Movie | Film features

Lana Turners’ first on-screen appearance didn’t last very long. As a murder victim in the 1937 film Mervyn LeRoys They won’t forget, she was seen in class, flirting with her teacher, joining a friend at a nearby soda stand, then, around 15 minutes, rushing to school where she will meet her fate. LeRoy chose to flaunt what he would later call the clean sexy young quality actress by having the Turners move filmed in a way that showed off her tight fitting angora top. Publicists started promoting her as a Sweater Girl and a Hollywood trend was born. When she died in 1995 of throat cancer, a screen legend more famous for her personal life than for the roles she played, those two words would appear in the first line of her obituary in the New York Times.

Stories have always found a way to follow her. Turner would have turned 100 today, and she lives as much in the pantheon of the Golden Age of North American cinemas as she does in the annals of real crime. The details of his remarkable life read like a glamorous tragedy: a rough and tumultuous upbringing, a chance discovery, a roll call of husbands and suitors (each usually more toxic than the next), a violent crescendo, and a rebirth of his ashes. Between his breakout performance and his heyday in the 1950s, Turner would become synonymous with a new kind of stardoma. reality star long before people learned to call it that.

She was born Judy Turner, an only child, in a small mining community in Iowa. Her dad, a big player, was shot in the back after a big win when she was just eight years old. By this point, the family had moved to San Francisco, where young Turner moved between foster homes until her mother found them a place to live in Los Angeles. She attended Hollywood High School and often skipped classes. She spent one of those days playing hooky, and it was going to change her life. The story of Turners’ discovery quickly became the stuff of Hollywood lore: It was reportedly spotted at the Schwabs Pharmacy by LeRoy and signed soon after. The facts weren’t so clear-cut of course (she was in the Top Hat, spotted by Hollywood Reporter founder Billy Wilkerson and signed to agent Zeppo Marx who recommended her to LeRoy), but that didn’t matter. A legend was born and Hollywood still imprints the legend.

She signed to MGM, where Louis B. Mayer hoped to find a replacement for Jean Harlow (the original blonde bombshell, Harlow had tragically died that year at just 26). Meyer began portraying Turner in teenage romances and musical confections – most notably Ziegfried Girl – before a series of films facing Clark Gable that would cement her both as a sex symbol and, thanks to their onscreen chemistry. and outside, a subject of voracious gossip. It would also make her an extremely popular pin-up figure with American soldiers in Europe and Japan. In 1947, the studio had long removed her from ingenious roles when Turner appeared in the first American adaptation of James M Cains. The postman always rings twice, as the adulterous wife of an older man plotting to have him killed, it was nothing short of sensational nonetheless. Lanas’ entry into the film, dressed in sparkly white shorts, a crop top, and heels, was about as salacious as you could possibly see at the time. Hays’ moralizing production code had kept American films away from sex and violence since the 1920s. Even more nefariously, the code spelled out a formula in which any immoral character should either be punished for their irregularities, or, better still, redeemed. Audiences began to get used to seeing Lana achieve such goals.

His next big role would come from Vincent Minnellis The bad and the beautiful (1952) where she played the alcoholic daughter of a once great actor. She is seduced by a Machiavellian film producer, sobers up and becomes a star, but discovers that her love was a lie. The bad and the beautiful was one of the best in a crop of self-reflective films of the era, stories that began to reassess the studio system and its fictions the business was changing. Billy Wilders immortal Sunset Boulevard, a scathing satire on how losing the limelight could make a person lose their mind, had been published by MGM two years before (Wilder had cast it with legends from the silent era and recounted the story by a dead man). As television ownership skyrocketed (from around 10% of households in 1950 to 90% ten years later), Hollywood was going through its first minor existential crisis.

This started to show as much in the films in the making as it did in the way audiences began to view their stars. The production code was just one of the first symptoms of a broader Puritan mood that would effectively affect this relationship between audiences and stars. The red fear of the postwar years had given way to the communist witch hunts of Joseph McCarthys, in which Hollywood became an early and easy target. There had been columns of gossip in the 1940s, but Confidential magazine, launched the same year as The bad and the beautiful, was the first to combine this nationalist fervor with a new type of journalism: one that hid in the bushes and lay in the gutter. By tickling and gratifying a novel and sententious audience, he quickly captured the spirit of the times.

Turner was rarely far from Confidentialtitles of s. From her early years in showbiz she had become famous for having relationships with her male co-stars (including Mickey Rooney, Gable and Frank Sinatra) and by 1939, aged 19 and starring in Dance Co-Ed, this led to a marriage with Artie Shaw. I had planned to have a husband and seven children, she once said, but it turned out the other way around. Regardless of Elisabeth Taylor, Turners were a motley – increasingly ugly – team who would rival Henry VIII: first in Shaw (a group leader she would marry twice after getting pregnant, having an abortion, and attempting to to commit suicide); then a shotgun job to actor Joseph Crane (with whom she had daughter Cheryl); then to the rich son of a tin magnate; then to Lex Barker (one of the actors who had played Tarzan); and later the infamous hypnotist Robert Peller (who defrauded him for hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry).

Barker was by far the most notorious and fearful of these men. In her memoir years later, Turners’ daughter Cheryl Crane admitted to having been repeatedly raped by her stepfather since she was ten. When Turner became aware, she kicked him out and bounced back with Johnny Stompanato, a bodyguard to Mafia boss Mickey Cohen. In 1957, shed starred in Peyton Square (a film which, seen today, bears an eerie resemblance to his life back then) and eventually received its first Oscar nomination. Upon her return from the ceremony, Stompanato, angry at not being invited, assaulted her. About a month later, on the night of April 4, 1958, she told Stompanato that she was leaving him. He responded by attacking her again, before running out of the room and into Cheryl, who heard the screams and grabbed a kitchen knife. He punctured his aorta and died on the mat.

Crane has not been charged, but the judge ordered that she be placed in the care of her grandmother. Producer Ross Hunter, like everyone in town, read the Turners story in Confidential and decided to cast her in the remake of Douglas Sirks Imitation of life, in which the daughter of the characters of Turners, played by Sandra Dee, falls in love with her mother’s boyfriend. The premonitory title film would prove to be the commercial and artistic peak of Turners’ career. Alfred Hitchcock would consider her for Psycho the following year, before choosing Janet Leigh. Andy Warhol did a silkscreen print of her. She would experience success later in the 1960s, but never again reached such heights.

What is there to glean from all this life? Tennessee Williams once noted with disgust that she couldn’t get out of her form by adjusting cashmere. In truth, Turner was often overshadowed by her teammates (Gloria Grahame won the Oscar for Bad and beautiful despite appearing onscreen for just nine minutes, Turner was not nominated.) But she had the kind of quality that Susan Sontag would later celebrate not in terms of beauty, but in terms of sheer artifice, stylization. This stylization would later see Turner embraced as a queer icon, on par with Bette Davis or Judy Garland. She appeared on stage – like many of her contemporaries – in New York City in the 1970s to ecstatic crowds of predominantly gay men, still a glittering symbol of her scintillating era but, perhaps more importantly, a survivor. Could her greatest legacy be to have fabulously contributed to a culture change, a time when audiences began to see and revel in their movie stars as much less than heavenly? Or is it something more damaging? The stars were born long before Lana Turner, but how many young women have heard her story and have traveled the West, seeking fame but finding a lion’s den?

A lot can live on in a name. Turner has been treated to more than his fair share of tragedies, but her name seems to speak to something different from Marilyn Monroe or even Jean Harlow. Perhaps Elisabeth Grant had this in mind when, more than a decade after Lanas died, she took his name and combined it with the Del Rey Sedan, an obscure but rather sweet family car of the 1980s that Ford had produced for the Brazilian market. It reminded us of the glamor of the seaside, she explained simply, beautiful coming out of the tip of the tongue.