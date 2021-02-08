‘My Heart Breaks A Lot’: Miley Cyrus Cries Out During Wrecking Ball Performance | People









Miley Cyrus burst into tears during her ‘Wrecking Ball’ performance at the Super Bowl LV TikTok Tailgate concert. The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker – who split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, after just eight months of marriage – had to take a hiatus before continuing the 2013 hit at Sunday’s concert (07.02.21) afternoon before the Pepsi Super. LV Bowl Halftime Show. Miley’s voice cracked as she sang the line, “Never think, I’m just gone, I’ll always want you.” She tried to pick up the chorus with “I entered …”, before telling the audience why she was having trouble interpreting the song. The song was written about the end of a relationship and Miley admitted to the crowd on the pre-game show in Tampa, Fla. That she wears her “heart on.” [her] handle “and it” breaks a lot “. Wiping away her tears, she said, “Singing this song, ‘Wrecking Ball’, about feeling completely broken and broken … everyone’s suffering is different, even everyone’s pain threshold. “I wear a lot of sequins and I wear a lot of armor, and I wear my heart on my sleeve too, and it breaks a lot.” Elsewhere, the 28-year-old megastar honored her godmother Dolly Parton with a cover of ‘Jolene’ and was joined on stage by Billy Idol and Joan Jett in her performance for frontline healthcare workers at Raymond Stadium. James.

