David Beckham invests additional 11 million in Inter Miami | Entertainment





David Beckham has invested over $ 11 million of his own money into his football team. The 45-year-old retired sportsman increased his stake in Inter Miami CF by investing an additional 11.2 million, documents filed at Companies House and seen by The Sun newspaper’s Weird column revealed. David and his co-owners secured the franchise for the Major League Soccer team in January 2018, but the plan was slow to materialize and the team did not play their first game until last March. The former England captain previously said of the company: Our mission to bring an MLS club to Miami is now over, and we are deeply satisfied, grateful and excited. Our commitment to our fans in Miami and around the world is simple: your team will always strive to make you proud on the pitch, our stadium will be a place you love to visit, and our impact in the community and on the youth of the south. from Florida run deep. And David has defended the decision to appoint his friend and former teammate Phil Neville as manager, insisting he just wants the “best people” in every job at the club. He said: Of course people are always going to turn around and say, Oh, that’s because he’s your friend. It has nothing to do with being my friend. Our ownership group doesn’t just employ our friends. We employ the best people, whether it’s on the pitch, off the pitch, in our back room staff, the staff we have in our training center, at the stadium. We run a serious football club here. And I think at the end of the day, we hire people who we think are best suited for the job. Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that David – who has four children with his wife Victoria Beckham – has invested in a company that makes cannabis-infused skin care products. The star bought a minority stake in Cellular Goods, with his friend and partner David Gardner – who oversees the activities of the retired sportsman and investment firm DB Ventures – joining the company’s board of directors as a non-executive director . Cellular Goods adds lab-produced cannabis compounds to its skin care and athletic recovery products.

