



Image source: INSTAGRAM / BADGALRIRI, SAGAR.WORLD Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri slams Rihanna over farmers’ protest tweet Actor Sunil Lahiri, known for his role as Laxman in the epic drama Ramayan, took to his Twitter account and expressed his displeasure with pop sensation Rihanna’s tweet about the farmers protest. He wrote that Rihanna or any foreign person does not have the right to interfere in the internal affairs of our country. The peasant movement is a personal issue of our country. Indians are able to solve their problems on their own. Previously, Rihanna had come to support the ongoing farmers’ protest in the country. Rihanna had shared a news article about the farmers protest on Twitter and asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this ?! #FarmersProtest ”. Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and others have expressed their solidarity with the Indian government in the face of the farmers protests. The legendary singer reacted to international pop star Rihanna’s tweet and criticized foreign interference in India’s legislation and debates inside and outside Parliament. Lata Mangeshkar wrote: “Namaskar … India is a glorious nation and all of us Indians hold our heads up high. As a proud Indian, I am convinced that any issues or issues we face as country; we are fully equipped to resolve them amicably, keeping the best interests of our people in mind. Jai Hind. “ Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared MEA’s statement. He then wrote that efforts are being made to resolve the issue. “Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever is making differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” wrote Akshay.







