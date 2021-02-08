Entertainment
WSOP.com To Line Up Planet Hollywood Online Winter Championships And Online Series In February
The WSOP / 888 network has scheduled two separate tournament series offering over $ 2.5 million in combined guaranteed prizes on a two week calendar of events.
The kickoff for the first of the two is the popular Online Winter Championships series back this year with another $ 1.5 million in guarantees. Nearly 50 events are scheduled, the first taking place on February 14th.
Three days later, the Planet Hollywood Tour Online Tour Event, the next virtual stop of WSOP Festival Circuit 2021, begins.
Both series are open to players from New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.
WSOP / 888 Network Online Tournament Series 2021
|Series
|Start date
|End date
|Events
|Total GTD
|Super Winter Tours Online Series
|Jan 14, 2021
|Jan 31, 2021
|18
|1,000,000 USD
|Player Appreciation Tournament Series
|Jan 24, 2021
|Jan 31, 2021
|24
|$ 275,000
|Online Winter Championships
|Feb 14, 2021
|Feb 28, 2021
|47
|1,500,000 USD
|Planet Hollywood Online Tour Event
|Feb 17, 2021
|Feb 28, 2021
|12
|1,000,000 USD
WSOP 2021 Online Winter Championship Series
The series consists of 47 events with a wide range of buy-ins ranging from $ 11 to $ 1,000 covering both NLHE and PLO variants.
Each day, three tournaments are scheduled with different formats, including jellies, KO, rebuilt, deepstacks and monsters, turbos.
Guarantees through the series from $ 10,000 to $ 200,000.
The festival ends with a Main Event Hold’em No Limit $ 320 buy-in to boast $ 200,000 in guaranteed prizes.
As tradition dictates with all championship series online at WSOP.com, the winner of the Main Event in addition to the first place walk away with a wrestling style champion belt to commemorate their victory.
Compared to the previous year, the Online Winter Championships series is almost identical with the same number of tournaments and full guarantees and almost the same formats.
The WSOP The Winter Online Championships are one of four high-level tournament series WSOP.com annually under the Online Championships brand.
The Winter Online Championships usually start in February, followed by the Spring Online Championships edition which takes place between April and May.
Next in the list is the WSOP Online Championships held during the summer and coinciding with the World Series of Poker live series. Finally, the Fall Online Championships series – the last of four from this prestigious brand – takes place in October.
Planet Hollywood 2021 Online Tour Event
The Planet Hollywood Online Circuit Event is the second of 13 festivals on the circuit to be held entirely online at WSOP.com this year.
It starts on February 17 with tournaments offering more buy-ins ranging from $ 215 to $ 1,000.
Each day, an event is scheduled over 12 days, with each of them presentation of a coveted gold ring to the winner.
Thirteen of the fourteen ring events are dedicated to No Limit Hold’em; while one is played in the Pot Limit Omaha event.
Notable events include # 4: A $ 100,000 guaranteed Double Stack NLH costs $ 320 to enter. It takes place on February 20. $ 1000 High Roller takes place on February 23, also guaranteeing $ 100,000, followed by a knockout blocking event guaranteeing $ 50,000 per day later.
To crown the series, the NLHE Main Event promises $ 250,000 for $ 525 buy-in.
As with all other line circuit series this year, the series is being promoted by a Player of the month ranking with $ 10,000 in prizes, a Freeroll worth $ 25K and a Grinder’s Second Chance Freeroll.
In addition, players participating in the Circuit Series also have a chance to win a seat at the End of year championship sharing a guaranteed prize pool of $ 250,000. The winner of this event will receive a official WSOP gold bracelet.
WSOP Winter Road Tour Super Series ends in style
The two series are programmed on the heels of the WSOP Super Series Online Winter Circuit which kicked off the 2021 circuit season.
Over $ 1 million has been guaranteed across 18 tournaments. Every event that happened broke his guarantee, with an even more than tripling its advertised guarantee.
The $ 525 buy-in Main Event drew 583 players and 310 rebuys to build a prize pool of $ 446,500– the biggest of the festival. In total, over $ 3 million in cash prizes were awarded at 18 events.
A similar performance should be observed between the next two series which will start on February 14.
