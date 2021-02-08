Camilla Kerslake reveals she is pregnant with first baby with England rugby star Chris Robshaw’s husband

Singer Camilla Kerslake has revealed she is expecting her first baby with former England rugby captain and husband Chris Robshaw.

Keeping the sex of their cubs a secret, the couple, who married in 2018, admitted their bouquet of joy was due in late May.

5 Camilla and Chris broke the news of their baby Credit: PA: Press Association

Camilla, 32, and her husband Chris, 34, admitted they started trying to get pregnant when the pandemic slowed down their work commitments.

Talk to Hello! magazine, Camilla said she thought it was a “productive use of her time” to focus on motherhood as work was hard to find.

“The lockdown is the reason we decided to get pregnant,” she explained. “It felt like a productive use of my time. I don’t need to take a career break because it’s not like I’m refusing to work.”

Excited future dad Chris added, “We are really excited for this next chapter. There is a lot of excitement ahead.”

5 Camilla and Chris tell Hello their exciting news about their baby

5 Chris and Camilla got married in 2018 Credit: Getty – Contributor

The former rugby captain said soprano Camilla would be “a fantastic mom” and praised his wife for being “good with the kids”.

“Chris is going to be a great dad,” the singer said. “He’s always on the move. He always wants to run.”

Moving to America this year, the couple moved to Las Vegas as Chris signed for Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion.

The move to Sin City came after Chris’s new team temporarily set up camp there due to a high number of coronavirus cases in southern California.

5 The couple moved to America before the birth Credit: Getty – Contributor

Speaking on the birthplace of their baby, Chris said, “I think it will be cool for the baby’s birth certificate to say, ‘Born in Las Vegas.’

Much like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are raising their son Archie abroad after stepping down as royals, the couple are considering staying in the United States.

Chris admitted he was inspired by Prince Harry, who is a boss of the Rugby Football League and often visits the teams.

“Harry is a great guy, he’s always been very supportive,” Chris said of his time with the former Harlequins team. “On his last visit I gave him a rugby top for Archie.”

5 Cmilla and Chris started dating in 2011 Credit: PA

The sports star said he would “invite Harry and his family to visit him” when they move to San Diego, where they plan to settle.

Camilla and Chris, engaged for three years, tied the knot in an intimate family ceremony held in Provence, France, in 2018.

Their love affair began in 2011, when sparks flew between the duo after meeting at a rugby event where Camilla was singing.

“My manager who was with me said I shouldn’t give [my number] to him, ”Camilla confessed Sunday mail. “But I said, ‘Of course I will. Look at the. He is magnificent “.”

Knock out! Susanna Reid stuns Piers Morgan as she opens her top to reveal her cleavage WEEKND WARRIOR The Weeknd impresses at Super Bowl halftime show with ‘creepy’ bandaged dancers LOTS TO LOVE Model Charlotte McKinney looks red as she poses in lacy lingerie VERY COOL Maisie Smith braves the snow as she poses in a tiny miniskirt for photos outdoors ICE SURPRISE Holly Willoughby gets ‘spoiled’ by DOI bosses in sweet surprise for her 40th birthday KANYE’S GREEN WITH ENVY Kim stuns in green bikini as she ‘cuts off all contact’ with Kanye

In September of last year, the pair announced that they had started an OnlyFans account to keep busy during lockdown.

Camilla provided music content while Chris focused on fitness, making sure everything was “exclusive” to their paying bettors.

“I’m thrilled to have a platform where I can share everything I’ve learned over the years and offer exclusive content for anyone looking to get in shape,” Chris said.

Camilla agreed, “Music and singing have been my passion for as long as I can remember. I am delighted to use this platform to give exclusive access to my latest work and to help anyone looking for support and inspiration. “