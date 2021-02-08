Billie Lourd pays homage at the nursery to Carrie Fisher | Entertainment





Billie Lourd included a tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in her son’s nursery. The ‘Scream Queens’ actress and her fiance Austen Rydell welcomed their first child, Kingston Fisher, to the world in September and she revealed it in honor of her beloved mother – who was best known for playing the Princess Leia in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise – she incorporated a reference to the sci-fi saga in her bedroom. When asked if she would encourage Kingston to become a “Star Wars geek” during an Instagram Q&A with fans, Billie replied, “Duhhh “It’s the switch in his bedroom.” The attached photo showed the switch labeled ‘Light Side’ and ‘Dark Side’ in the iconic Star Wars font in a nod to both sides of the Force. Elsewhere during questions, the 28-year-old star revealed she suffered from gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. Asked about her cravings, she revealed: “Ice cream !! But then I had a little fear of gestational diabetes so it was beets?!?! Random, I know but it’s a vibration of pregnancy for you. (Sic) “ And Billie admitted that she didn’t have the easiest time in her first trimester because of her spiraling hormone levels. When asked which stage of pregnancy she enjoyed the most, the least, she replied: “Best = 2nd [+3rd because you finally get to meet your babe!] Worse = 1st because the hormones !!! “But you get by and it’s worth every second of weird / acne moods / all that fun jazz when your little human comes along !!! (sic)” The “Booksmart” actress previously admitted that she “always” wanted children and from a young age knew she wanted to start a family at 28. She said: “I wanted to be a mom since I was two, I always had a plan. “Like, literally when I was three, I was like, ‘I want four kids. I want like one at 28, “which is so weird because I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it’s even better than I ever could have expected.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos