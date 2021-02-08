MS Dhoni beats Bollywood celebrities on the soccer field and shows agility to score a goal





MS Dhoni has always been regarded as one of the fittest cricketers to have represented India. The former Indian captain used to win praise for his agility behind the wickets and speed running between the wickets, even after he passed the age of 35. celebrities. READ: IPL 2021: CSK bag led by MS Dhoni Impressive 75 Cr sponsorship deal worth 75 Cr with Skoda Dhoni plays football with Bollywood stars The MS Dhoni, who resides in Ranchi, recently arrived in Mumbai for a commercial shoot. The cricketer is known to be friends with celebrities in the film industry and is often seen playing with them at parties. Another place he usually gets caught with them is the soccer field, where he is known to join the stars. As Bollywood celebrities gathered for a practice match, the spotlight was on Dhoni as the paparazzi slammed him. The former star of India and India looked in good shape, dressed in baggy clothes and a camouflage mask. READ: Kuldeep Yadav names former Indian captain as his biggest ‘guiding force’ and it’s NOT MS Dhoni He later exhibited his footballing skills in style. In a video shared by All Stars FC, the Bollywood group of players, Dhoni could be seen receiving the ball on the left wing, running towards the box, and under pressure from defenders, scoring the goal. The handle rightfully captioned it as “MSD goes for the kill”. Professionally, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August, after leading India to T20I and 50-over World Cup victories, as well as the Champions Trophy. Since then, his only appearance has been in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings franchise, which he has managed since 2008. The winner of 3 IPL titles, will again come out in yellow for the next edition, likely to be held around April. READ: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva adorably chooses vegetables for dinner at their farm: WATCH READ: IPL 2021: MS Dhoni to become first player to win over 150 Crore from tournament Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







