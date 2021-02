Actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for doing porn; claims innocence

Actor Gehana Vasisth, from ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat fame, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. His arrest was prompted by a recorded police complaint over allegations of forcing women to expose for pornographic films. The cops are also probing the alleged involvement of other models and production houses in connection with the racket of pornographic films. Here is more on the case. Vasisth allegedly shot and downloaded pornographic content The actor is reportedly involved in filming and uploading pornographic content to his website. She allegedly shot and downloaded 87 porn videos. Police said many website owners lured women into promising them roles in “web series” and then forcing them to star in pornographic films. The cops also saved a girl who had been duped this way. Vasisth’s publicist issues official statement, claims innocence Actor Flynn Remedios’ publicist has since released a statement claiming she is innocent. The statement read: “Gehana Vasisth is totally innocent. She is not involved in any pornographic film racket etc. As a producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films which are licensed. by law and at most can be classified or classified as erotic. ” She’s falsely involved, says the publicist The statement further reads: “She is falsely involved and trapped or victimized by special interests and business competitors who seek to defame her (sic).” “Sadly, the Mumbai Police, who are otherwise the best police force in the world, have mixed and bludgeoned Gehana’s erotic filmmaking work with hard porn and hard porn creators in India (sic),” he added. Five were arrested earlier this week Mumbai police recently raided a bungalow in the Madh district of Malad in Mumbai. During the raid, five people were arrested for creating pornographic content. A police officer said there has been an increase in the number of web portals / applications charging subscription fees for streaming semi-pornographic films on their platforms. There will likely be more arrests in this case. Who is Gehana Vasisth? Vasisth, real name Vandana Tiwari, rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012. She is best known for her role in the ALT seriesBalaji Gandii Baat. She also starred in the Star Plus show Behenein. The actor has also appeared in films like Luckhnowi Ishq, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, among others.







