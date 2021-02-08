Hello Kitty for her Hollywood debut; film in preparation at Warner Bros. New Line Cinema





It has not been announced if the Hello Kitty feature film will be animated, live-action, or hybrid.

Hello Kitty may not have a mouth but she has a movie deal. Warner Bros. New Line Cinema announced on March 5 that it had acquired the film rights for Hello Kitty from the Japanese company Sanrio. The iconic 45-year-old feline has never been made into a movie despite its ubiquitous merchandising. New Line said it would quickly start working on a script to put a film into production. Sanrio has also granted film rights to other characters, including Gudetama, My Melody, and Little Twin Stars. According toBBCSanrio said in a statement that a search for writers and creative talent would begin immediately. It has not been announced whether the feature will be animated, live, or hybrid. The film will be directed by Flynn Picture Company, who also createdJourney to the Center of the Earth,San Andreas,RampageandSkyscraperNew Line said it took nearly five years to secure the rights to the film, reportsVariety. The production house in a press release said, “Hello Kitty has been one of the most beloved characters in the world for over forty years. We have been extremely honored that President Tsuji has entrusted us with the responsibility of wearing her. story to the general public is showing around the world for the very first time, and it’s a dream that we can do this with our long-time partners at New Line and Warner Bros. With the positive, family-oriented values ​​that play Hello Kitty and Sanrio, there has never been a better time than now to share her post with the world! “ Warner Bros. has had success with toy adaptations in the past, includingLego movie. This movie suiteThe Lego Movie 2: Part 2, with Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett, however, has underperformed at the box office since it opened last month. (With contributions from The Associated Press)

