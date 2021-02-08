Stacy Osei-Kuffour to write the screenplay for Blade | Entertainment

Stacy Osei-Kuffour has to write the screenplay for “Blade”.
The “ Watchmen ” scribe will be writing the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which will star Mahershala Ali. She will be the first black woman to write a Marvel movie, while Nia DaCosta who works on ‘Captain Marvel 2’ is the studio’s first black female director.
Mahershala, 46, succeeds Wesley Snipes in the vampire hunting franchise and has been involved in the meticulous search for a writer with the studio heads. Only black writers were seen as reinforcing Marvel’s focus on diversity and making representation a key factor, especially when it comes to non-white characters.
Wesley played ‘Blade’ in three films, released in 1998, 2002 and 2004, but previously said he was “all good” with the reboot and gave Ali his blessing to take on the role.
The 58-year-old star said: “To all the DAYWALKERS who are losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. While the news is a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. That is the ‘business’ of’ entertainment! “Much peace to the MCU team – always a fan. Honor and respect to Grandmaster Stan.
“Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to living for many years to come.
“Inshallah, we will work together someday. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming.
“I’m grateful for the endless support. So, ‘nah fret nah worried, that’s not the end of the story.’ Welcome to Daywalker Klique. (Sic) “
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has revealed he’s been looking to revive Blade for some time.
He said, “We have, for years, wanted to find a new way to get into Blade. We love this character. We love this world.
“Now, with Doctor Strange and the Supernatural Elements entering the MCU, we felt like we could definitely start exploring that.
“Mahershala wanted to come and meet us, and when Mahershala Ali wants to meet, you participate in the meeting.
“I think he had just come out of his second Oscar, and we were talking very politely and he was talking about what a fan he is. And then he just got right to the point and was like ‘Blade. And we were like,’ Yeah. “.”
