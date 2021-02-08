Culturally connected ‘Radhakrishna’, says actor Anurag

Hyderabad-born Anurag believes his film struck a chord with Telangana audiences.

Having made his debut with “Raagala 24 Gantallo,” actor Anurag was eager to accept any offer that came up to prove his talent. And now he’s thrilled to be a part of “Radhakrishna” which came out recently.

“It’s no small feat to play the main character of Radhakrishna. My role in ‘Raagala 24 Gantallo’ was small, but when I was offered the lead role in ‘RadhaKrishna’ I was a little tense and excited about the story revolving around the life of the craftsmen and the cottage industry. I am very happy that “RadhaKrishna” is doing well in theaters, ”says the actor.

His relationship with director Sreenivass Redde made Anurag even more comfortable on screen. “I know the director through senior actor Ali Garu. This is how I landed a role in “Raagala 24 Gantallo”. Working with him has been a very good experience, ”he says.

Hyderabad-born Anurag believes his film struck a chord with Telangana audiences. “I feel happy and proud to know our own culture and crafts. Nowadays, few people know the uniqueness of Nirmal craftsmanship.

This film showed the importance of reviving centuries-old traditional practices. I learned that there was a lot of effort in the making of the toys. I witnessed their difficulties while working for the film. We must protect our heritage. I’m happy that we were able to show it through our film, ”says Anurag.

