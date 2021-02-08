‘Like a Hollywood movie’: Glacier disaster survivor recalls escape from Himalayan tunnel, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories

TAPOVAN (AFP) – A whistle turned into a roar of water that trapped a dozen men in a Himalayan tunnel after a glacier burst in northern India, but Mr. Rajesh Kumar lived to tell the story.
Eighteen people were confirmed dead on Monday (February 8) and at least 200 others missing after the glacier erupted on a mountainside, triggering a flash flood in a valley in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
Flood waters inundated a nearby hydroelectric complex where Kumar and his colleagues were working 300m in a tunnel.
“We didn’t think we would get there,” the 28-year-old told AFP from his hospital bed.
“Suddenly there was a whistling sound… there was screaming, people were telling us to get out. We thought it was a fire. We started to run but the water gushed out. was like a Hollywood movie. “
The men clung to rods of scaffolding in the tunnel for four hours, keeping their heads above water and debris, trying to reassure themselves.
“We kept telling each other – no matter what, we must not let go of the stems. Thank goodness our hands have not lost their grip,” Kumar said.
As the flood rolled down the valley, water began to recede into the tunnel, leaving it filled with over 1.5m of debris and mud.
“We climbed through the rocky debris and forced our way to the mouth of the tunnel,” Kumar said.
There they found a small opening but they didn’t know where it was leading.
“All we knew was we could smell some air.”
Finally, they saw a light pass and one of the men received a telephone signal and called for help.
There were moving scenes when Mr. Kumar and his colleagues were pulled out of a small hole on the surface.
Some struck the air with joy at seeing the light of day, some were placed directly on stretchers and taken away. A man put his arms in the air and then fell head first into the mud.
They were trapped in a flooded tunnel for four hours, but miraculously managed to escape with only minor injuries.
The glacier broke off as the power plant was in full swing, and many workers at two power plants are still missing.
It was feared that 35 workers were trapped in another tunnel.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said efforts to clear the tunnel continued through the night.
About 80 meters of mud and rock had been removed, but there was still 100 meters to go to reach the workers.
“It is possible that around 35 people may be trapped inside,” Rawat said.
Hundreds of paramilitary and emergency workers scoured the valley on Monday looking for signs of more survivors.
