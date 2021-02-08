The Chase’s Bradley Walsh Celebrates Family News





08 February 2021 – 13:22 GMT



Sharnaz shahid Chase host Bradley Walsh celebrates good family news regarding his daughter Hayley. Get all the details here …

The hunt star Bradley Walsh and her family celebrate good news! The 60-year-old is set to become a grandfather with his daughter Hayley confirms her pregnancy on Instagram. Hayley is Bradley’s eldest from his previous relationship with Debby Parker. He is also the father of 23-year-old Barney, whom he shares with his 20-year-old wife, Donna Derby. READ: Bradley Walsh admits he thinks he ditched his son Barney on Breaking Dad Loading the player … WATCH: Bradley Walsh goes down on This Morning while discussing lockdown Taking to her Instagram page this weekend, Hayley – a MAR reflexologist – shared a snap of a sign that had the words, “On maternity leave,” emblazoned on it. “Helllooo! I hope everyone is safe and it gets through this lockdown OK .. (GAH !!! that was a tough one, eh? …)” she wrote. MORE: Bradley Walsh’s Family: Wife, Kids, and Everything You Need to Know SEE: Meet Bradley Walsh’s Wife! Everything you need to know about Donna Derby Admitting a pregnancy was “difficult” during the lockdown, the expectant mother explained: “My apologies for the lack of posts recently, finding out what we were expecting was just amazing, but being pregnant during this lockdown has been a bit difficult at times, So I’ve spent the last few months frantically trying to learn as much as possible online (thanks @pbbevents) and prepare for the baby’s arrival. Hayley shared this snap to confirm her maternity leave on Instagram “I really miss treating you all and was hoping to have at least a few weeks of relaxed lockdown rules after Christmas to see some of you before you go on maternity leave at the end of February which I just don’t see. happen now, unfortunately. “ RELATED: Personalized Baby Grows That Is Just Perfect For The Special Little One In Your Life Hayley added: “A huge thank you to everyone who made January appointments and bought Christmas vouchers, I’m sorry I couldn’t see you, hope I’ve reached out to you all now to discuss the refunds and appointments moved to summer but if you haven’t heard from me, give me a shout !!! “She concluded: “I send you all a lot of love and see you very soon! Hayley xx.” The TV star is close to her two children Hayley is believed to be living in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend Tom and working as a reflexologist, having trained at the London School of Reflexology. She regularly shares pictures of her father and brother. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







