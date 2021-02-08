‘I fell in love with Vijay Sethupathi’: Chiranjeevi praises the actor





Chiranjeevi appreciated the entire Uppena team and praised Vijay Sethupathi, calling him a versatile actor.

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event for the upcoming romantic film Open which has Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen as the main antagonist and he tries out the role of Krithi Shettys’ father. The film marks Vijay Sethupathis’ second role as an antagonist in a row. He played an antagonist without excuse in Master. In the event, megastar Chiranjeevi appreciated the whole team of Open and praised Vijay Sethupathi by calling him a great human being and a versatile player in the Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi also said that he fell in love with the character of Vijay Sethupathi (Bhavani) in his recent Vijay’s outing. Master. He added, “While filming ‘Sye Raa’ in Georgia, I heard a large crowd show up at the set and later learned that they were all Vijays fans.” The romantic film Open is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the screenwriter of the hit film Rangasthalam and produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, CV Mohan under the Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings banner. Megastar Chiranjeevis’ nephew and Sai Dharam Tejs younger brother Panja Vaishnav Tej make his acting debut with this film. Krithi Shetty, also a debutante, plays the female lead in this romantic artist set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad was hired to compose the music for this company with Shamdaat cranking the camera and Navin Nooli doing the editing. The trailer for the film was released recently by Jr NTR and caught the attention of moviegoers. The film revolves around a romantic relationship between people from two different social groups. Set in Kakinada and the surrounding area, the film has colorful visuals. The music and cinematography are the most striking features of this trailer. Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of the Tamil anthology History of Kutti directed by four eminent Tamil directors Gautham Menon, Venkat Prabhu, AL Vijay and Nalan Kumarasamy. The Four Love Stories anthology trailer and the movie is slated for release on Valentine’s Day weekend on February 12. History of Kutti will be a cocktail of four love stories. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with Vetrimaaran for the first time for an upcoming project with Soori in the lead. Apparently the actor has already joined the sets and is believed to be playing a very important role. He also has Tamil projects like Tughlaq Darbar and Vignesh Shivns Kaathu Vaakula Render Kadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.







