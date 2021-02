Gigi Hadids’ post-pregnancy beauty routine is surprisingly simple

As any new mom can attest, multi-step beauty routines don’t really take those precious first months into account. Last week, Gigi Hadid, who recently gave birth to baby Khai, revealed her own post-pregnancy beauty regimen, guiding fans through her stripped-down skincare and easy everyday makeup. Like many of us, Hadid recently switched her moisturizer to something thicker, choosing to see her dry skin during the colder months, she explained in the video from Vogue WE. She also checks the name Odacite concentrate for very dry skin: a blend of natural moringa and petit grain oils. “I really liked exfoliating in high school. I feel like maybe I did it a little too much, ”Hadid continues, admitting that she was once loyal to the much ridiculed St. Ives apricot scrub. NBCGetty Images Now, the model’s daily routine is surprisingly straightforward, avoiding triple-digit products for some well-known brands including and . “I’ve always really gone for drugstore skin care,” she says. “Before (pregnancy), I just wanted good products, and I don’t think you always have to pay a lot for it.” Moving on to makeup, the model is all about products that deliver shine without going into oily territory. She starts with Charlotte Tilbury’s Wonderglow primer, before composing the shine with the makeup artist Impeccable filter skin tone and adding coverage with Maybelline’s , which costs just £ 8. The rest of her routine focuses on neutral toned products from Maybelline – of which she is an ambassador – with a few makeup artist additions. Patrick Tathe eponymous line of. “I really think of makeup as taking a moment with myself and being creative. And that doesn’t always mean you have a place to go, or someone to see or someone to do it for, ”she says. Ceramidin cream Dr Jart +

cultbeauty.co.uk £ 35.50 Concentrated serum for very dry skin Odacite

naturisimo.com £ 41.00 Gentle skin cleanser Cetaphil

Feelunique £ 8.29 101 ointment Lanolips

cultbeauty.co.uk € 10.99 Wonderglow Charlotte tilbury

charlottetilbury.com £ 39.00 Hollywood Flawless Filter Charlotte tilbury

charlottetilbury.com £ 34.00 Looks good on me! Matte, porosity-free foundation Maybelline

lookfantastic.com € 7.99 Main Titles – Precision Lip Liner PATRICK TA

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

