Dailyhunt and Josh’s Google-backed parent company raise over $ 100 million – TechCrunch





VerSe innovation, the parent company of popular news and entertainment app Dailyhunt and short video app Josh, said on Monday it had raised more than $ 100 million in Qatar’s Series H funding round Investment Authority and Glade Brook Capital Partners. The announcement follows another investment of more than $ 100 million the startup secured from Google, AlphaWave and Microsoft in December of last year. This investment tranche, which is also part of the H-series, had turned Dailyhunt into a unicorn (giving it a valuation of $ 1 billion or more). The startup has raised around $ 430 million to date. Dailyhunt, co-led by Virendra Gupta and former Facebook India Director Umang Bedi, is a popular news and entertainment app that serves over 285 million users every day in 14 local languages ​​in India. Its presence in India, the world’s second-largest internet market, would explain why Twitter teamed up with the Indian company last month to bring Moments to Dailyhunt. VerSe innovation expanded to short-form videos last year, with Josh, after New Delhi banned TikTok and created a theoretical vacuum for snacking content in the country. Dozens of big giants and startups – including MX Player and ShareChat – have tried their hand at short videos over the past few quarters. Facebook launched Instagram Reels in India last year and YouTube launched Shorts, which already has more than 3.5 billion views per day in India, he said last month. (With over 450 million users in India, YouTube is getting closer to India’s WhatsApp market leader.) Josh seems to have emerged as one of the major players: the startup claims Josh has racked up over 85 million monthly active users – of which 40 million view the app every day – and the app sees over 1, 5 billion videos played every day. Now the startup says it is exploring expansion into more categories and, like with Dailyhunt and Josh, is catering to users in small towns and cities and ultimately replicating this model in international markets. India’s internet economy is expected to reach $ 639 billion by 2030, Citi analysts wrote in a report to clients late last month. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital adoption and user appetites to transact online, according to a UBS analyst report last week. “Josh represents a confluence of India’s top 200 creators, top 10 music labels, over 15 million UGC creators, the best content creation tools, the most popular entertainment formats, and awesome user demographics. Josh has historically been ranked as India’s leading short video app in India on the Play Store, ”the startup said in a statement. The startup said it will deploy the new capital to broaden its local language content offering and expand its ecosystem of creators and its AI and ML technology stacks.

