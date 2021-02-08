Why 2000s Bollywood Music Was The Best





For all of the kids who grew up in the 2000s, one thing would all agree that Bollywood music was at its best in this decade. Even though the films were problematic, the dialogue was sexist or the scripts were stupid, the songs were on fire. How else can you justify Jhoom Barabar Jhoom as a movie? The soundtrack is golden – songs like Na Halke Halke bowl at Hollywood Ticket – the movie, honestly, makes no sense. It is just an example. Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah Even if you watch Bollywood music around this time, the genres don’t stop at funky dance music or item numbers. Not to say that we don’t have discover gems as Aisa Jadoo Dala Re and others, even in the melodious and melodious section, these 10 years were far superior to all the others. Take the whole soundtrack from Saathiya – every song cried musical genius and there is no one to thank except the maestro, AR Rahman. The composers One of the biggest inflections of this decade has to be the senior music composers who were there. AR Rahman definitely tops the list with magical music tracks like Khwaja Mere Khwaja of Jodhaa Akbar or even Jashn-E-Bahara from the same movie. There’s Guru, Rang De Basanti, Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na, Yuva, Delhi-6 And much more. Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah Apart from him, composers like Pritam and Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy were also in their prime. Not that they weren’t good now, it’s just that their music from the 2000s had a different and superior charm. How not to cum In Dino of Life in a metro? Or all the songs from Jab we met? Bandit? All the tracks will definitely take you on a nostalgic journey while humming happily. Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah

Another great composer of this era must be Amit Trivedi. All the album of Dev D is a masterpiece, for anyone who has heard it and appreciates Bollywood music. The quality of each track is simply off the charts – even a Bollywood music hater will indulge in it and that is how good it is.

Video Credit: YouTube / T-Series At the turn of the decade, much of Bollywood music turned to remix culture and rap. While there are some great songs even in these genres, the 2000s were truly a decade of great music. What do you think of Bollywood music? Let us know in the comments below! Main image credit: Yash Raj Films + Shree Ashtavinayak Films

