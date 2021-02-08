Lights! Action! Zoom! Local actor to broadcast live theatrical production

“Everyone is a stage,

And all men and women are just players:

They have their exits and their entrances;

And a man of his time plays many roles.

-of Shakespeare as you like it

Even as theaters across the country have turned dark, Clarkesville native Lawson Lewallen continues to play many roles in making his dreams come true, providing entertainment, and helping others. Where there is a Will (Shakespeare) and a passionate thespian, there is a way to keep the show going!

Lawson recently launched All in Theatrics, a virtual theater company offering live productions through Zoom. His second adventure, The Shakesqueer Theater Project, premieres February 12-13, featuring some of the Bard’s most famous tales, including: Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, and Ophelia.

In Shakespeare’s day, 17th-century English ideas about sex and gender, women’s legal rights, and social expectations of womanhood all played an important role in the way theater was performed. In addition to other legal restrictions, the main ambitions of women were mainly limited to marriage, childbirth and housework. During this period, men played all the roles in Shakespeare’s staged work. Lawson’s project brings a modern twist to that premise with each story featuring same-sex couples.

Coordinate with actors across the country, overcome the technical challenges of bringing a production to life via Zoom, and create the energy and magic that feeds off contact with your fellow actors and audiences even when you’re not together , is a huge company but one that does not surprise those who know Lawson.

Jeremy Bishop, his drama teacher at Habersham County High School, recognized Lawson’s abilities in their productions. He is also grateful when former students continue to pursue meaningful work even in extremely difficult situations.

According to Bishop, “I was fortunate enough to have conducted Lawson for three years in high school, and we did a number of plays during that time. Guys and dolls certainly stands out as a favorite. Lawson is a talented singer, but his comic book playing Nathan Detroit, a largely non-singing role, really anchored our production as a heartfelt work of comedic brilliance. I think Lawson brings value to whatever goes on. He doesn’t do anything halfway.

Apparently, that drive and determination developed at the age of six.

“I loved the musicals, including Mary poppins, The Wizard of Oz, and The sound of music but when my mom took me to my first ‘live’ production of Peter Pan at the Habersham Community Theater, “It was magical for me and I knew from that moment on that was what I wanted to do more than anything,” Lawson says.

As mothers tend to do, Lawson nurtured her passion. She led him to acting classes in Buford, Georgia once a week and supported him on professional projects in Atlanta and later was also the driving force in helping to navigate the auditions in New York City for musicals, commercials, TV shows and Broadway movies at the ripe age of 10. By the time Lawson was ready for college, his mother helped find the most effective schools to nurture his dreams, giving him the foundation he would need to be successful.

His first acting experience was The life and adventures of Santa Claus with the Habersham Community Theater.

“I remember having a great time playing ‘pretend’ with my friends.”

Lawson has since had fun playing with his actor friends and refers to all those hours of rehearsal and performances as “playing time.”

There have been numerous performances over the years with HCT, HCHS and with professional companies such as the Monomoy Theater in Chatham, Massachusetts, the Atlanta Lyric Theater and at the Hartt School, a performing arts conservatory in Hartford. , Connecticut, which is where he met student actor, Megan Gwyn, his collaborator on the upcoming production, The Shakesqueer theater project.

“She offered me the idea of ​​a cabaret-type show in October. It was a way of creating art and bringing people together at a time when everyone felt politically and physically isolated because of the pandemic, ”says Lawson.

At that time, New York was virtually closed. Lawson had lost his job and Broadway had gone out of business. He returned to his Clarkesville home and transformed his creativity by developing All in Theatrics. It presented an opportunity for Lawson and other members of the troupe to perform again and brought the live theater back to the audience who missed it.

Someone once said that Zoom meetings are like sessions with the moderator asking, “Are you there? Can you hear me? ”Imagine gathering actors from across the country, crossing your fingers and toes to keep everyone’s Wi-Fi strong during the performance, and finding a way to connect with an audience that sits on the other side of a computer screen. It could be overwhelming to say the least. But for Lawson and the cast, there’s an even bigger reason to put all these moving parts together, in order to collect funds for Lost-n-Found.

“My partner, Megan, wanted to raise donations on behalf of a charity that focused on LGBTQ issues. I began to think about the number of my fellow actors who lost their livelihood and financial support during the height of the pandemic. They didn’t know where they would end up. It got me thinking about the effects of homelessness on LGBTQ youth and who might not be as lucky as I was to have a strong support system. The Lost-n-Found Youth Program in Atlanta and their mission spoke to my heart.

There will be an opportunity to learn more about Lost-n-Found and to donate during performances on February 12 and 13 at 8:00 PM. There is no charge to watch the live stream of The Shakesqueer theater project. To register and find out more about the show, visit All theatrical.

This above all: to yourself to be true,

And he must follow, like night to day,

So you cannot be false to any man.

-from the hamlet of Shakespeare

The line, which was uttered by the character Polonius as a kind of pep talk, has resonated across generations for its universal theme of sticking to its values ​​when faced with a dilemma. Lawson Lewallen did this. Tune in this week and applaud him!