Connect with us

Entertainment

Watch movie scenes filmed in New Bedford, Fall River locations

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


NEW BEDFORD Many things define the history of New Bedford. Film making might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it has thrived here for almost 100 years. Hollywood has made SouthCoast a prime location since 1922. Seeing remarkable landmarks or familiar landscapes on the big screen excites locals, but movie companies can boost local tourism and business as well.

We hope to have an influx of visitors to the city who are movie buffs who want to visit the place they saw in one of the movies, the former said. Director of tourism, in New Bedford, Dagny Ashley.

Movies attract tourists, added Ashley, who recently left the job to head the Quincy Tourism Board. It provides a destination image and also increases branding and helps market a destination. It gives an overall economic impact for all cities and towns and the state as a whole.

More:New Bedford Tourism Director Gets Thumbs Up From Advisors

For example, Bostons The tavern on L Street It has attracted Good Will Hunting fans almost daily since the films were released in 1997.

Ashley noted that the 2015’s The Heart of the Sea led to a failure of economic growth in New Bedford after its release, drawing fans to visit the Whaling Museum, Seaport and the Moby Dick Brewing Co.

More:The filming of “Don’t Look Up” is not Fall River’s first contact with stardom. You remember?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: