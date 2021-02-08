Watch movie scenes filmed in New Bedford, Fall River locations

NEW BEDFORD Many things define the history of New Bedford. Film making might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it has thrived here for almost 100 years. Hollywood has made SouthCoast a prime location since 1922. Seeing remarkable landmarks or familiar landscapes on the big screen excites locals, but movie companies can boost local tourism and business as well.

We hope to have an influx of visitors to the city who are movie buffs who want to visit the place they saw in one of the movies, the former said. Director of tourism, in New Bedford, Dagny Ashley.

Movies attract tourists, added Ashley, who recently left the job to head the Quincy Tourism Board. It provides a destination image and also increases branding and helps market a destination. It gives an overall economic impact for all cities and towns and the state as a whole.

For example, Bostons The tavern on L Street It has attracted Good Will Hunting fans almost daily since the films were released in 1997.

Ashley noted that the 2015’s The Heart of the Sea led to a failure of economic growth in New Bedford after its release, drawing fans to visit the Whaling Museum, Seaport and the Moby Dick Brewing Co.

Ashleys main job as Director of Tourism was to promote and market New Bedford. But she also took care of film permits and screening. It’s fun for the scout manager to get around and see all of these different places where movies can potentially shoot major movies, she said.

New Bedfords Deputy Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer Jonathan Carvalho said: The city’s natural attributes, located on Buzzards Bay and home to a deep-sea port that is the Americas’ premier commercial fishing port , associated with buildings of historical and architectural significance and a lively city center. and waterfront, make New Bedford a very attractive film location.

Not only do the films attract tourists, but the production crews also spend money locally, eating out restaurants, staying in hotels, buying props at local stores, and purchasing materials from hardware stores.

This increases the number of visits to the state, Ashley said. Each town and village wants to film in its town, this has a local economic impact. Surprisingly, she says a lot of people don’t even know some of these movies were made here.

Here are some of the movies that have been shot locally and how to watch them. While viewing, check out some of these remarkable places:

DON’T LOOK (2021)

HOW TO WATCH: Netflix (coming soon)

Two astronomers are on a giant media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep | Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy | Rating: N / A

Locations: Fall River, Boston, South Weymouth, Brockton

The fireworks display and the battleship press conference scene were filmed at Battleship Cove

JUNGLELAND (2019)

HOW TO WATCH: Amazon prime (Rental)

Two brothers try to escape personal situations by traveling the country for a boxing match.

Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Jack OConnell | Director: Max Winkler

Genre: Drama | Rating: R

Locations: New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton

The majority of filming took place in Fall River and New Bedford, including neighborhood streets and local bars. A few scenes were shot at the old Kuss Middle School in Fall River. They also filmed scenes at the Fall River YMCA, The Venus Di Milo in Swansea, and some of the Las Vegas scenes were recreated inside the Wamsutta Club on County Street.

Good Children (2016)

HOW TO WATCH: Amazon prime (free for Prime members), Pipes (Free),

Four high school students reinvent themselves the summer after graduation

Stars: Nicholas Braun, Zoey Deutch | Director: Chris McCoy

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Rating: R

Locations: New Bedford, Boston, Duxbury

Director Chris McCoy grew up in Cape Town and graduated from Falmouth High School in 99. He shot his film in the fictional seaside town of Sacansett and shot locally all around Cape Town, parts of Boston and New Bedford. The Ocean Explorium at New Bedford Seaport was featured along with several scenes outside, around and inside a former bank building on Union Street.

FAIRHAVEN (2012)

HOW TO WATCH: Pipes (Free), Youtube (rental), Amazon prime (Rental)

Dave returns to his hometown for his father’s funeral, where his reunion with two friends reminds him of the life he left behind.

Stars: Chris Messina, Sarah Paulson | Director: Tom OBrien

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Rating: N / A

Locations: New Bedford, Fairhaven

In a 2011 interview with On Locations Vacations, OBrien praised Fairhaven and New Bedford. My mom lived there for about 10 years and I used to visit her there. My aunt still lives there and I just fell in love with the place. The city is actually like a character in the movie. We shot a lot of B roll stuff on snowy street stages and the waterfront so that we could put it where we needed it. We shot as much as possible in the center of Fairhaven.

Notable locations visible were the Seaport Inn, Fairhaven Hurricane Barriers, Margarets Restaurant, Rasputins Tavern, local fishing boats, and the main character’s house near Fort Phoenix. They also used local actors from Fairhaven for most of the roles.

KNIGHT AND DAY (2010)

HOW TO WATCH: Youtube (Rental)

A young woman is forced to work with a discredited spy who tries to clear her name.

Stars: Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz | Director: James Mangold

Genre: Action, Adventure | Rating: PG-13

Locations: New Bedford, Bridgewater, Waltham, Boston,

Parts of Route 18 in New Bedford were closed early in the morning to film an action-packed chase scene. The plane crash scene was also filmed in a cornfield near Bridgewater.

PASSIONADA (2002)

HOW TO WATCH: YouTube (Rent), Amazon prime (Rental)

A romantic comedy about a Portuguese widow who falls in love with a Briton, a professional gamer who claims to be in the fishing industry like her late husband.

Stars: Jason Isaacs, Emmy Rossum | Director: Dan Ireland

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Rating: PG-13

Locations: New Bedford, Dartmouth

It was the first feature film shot primarily outdoors in New Bedford in 45 years. The film introduces several familiar places like the Huttleston Motel, the Shawmut Diner, Joseph Abboud, the party spots and the Mattapoisett waterfront.

Thirteen Days (2000)

HOW TO WATCH: YouTube (Rent), Amazon prime (Rental)

The Kennedy administration is struggling to contain the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Stars: Kevin Costner, Shawn Driscoll | Director: Roger Donaldson

Genre: Drama, History | Rating: PG-13

Locations: Fall River, Newport

Battleship Cove was featured several times throughout the film.

TO THE SEA IN SHIPS (1922)

HOW TO WATCH: Youtube (Free)

The adventures of a whaler and the inhabitants of a Quaker town

Stars: Marguerite Courtot, Raymond McKee | Director: Elmer Clifton

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Rating: N / A

Locations: New Bedford, Dartmouth

The first film shot in New Bedford was this silent film. It features the Bethel Seamans, Apponegansett Meeting House, as well as whaling footage and ships from the New Bedford Whaling Fleet.

Cryin (1989; Musical clip)

Stars: Aerosmith (with Alicia Silverstone)

Part of the music video used the congregation’s central church on Rock Street as the backdrop for all of the scenes that feature the band.

And check out this reel from Destination New Bedford: