The Punjab, in particular Chandigarh and Patiala, had recently become the favorite Bollywood filming locations. It looks like Punjab may become off limits for shooting units, at least for a while.

Two large film units have been asked to stop filming in recent weeks.

In the last week of January, filming for the Aanand L Rai production Good Luck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor was halted as protesting farmers demanded Janhvi and her colleagues Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, director Siddharth Sengupta, etc. join the protests.

Janhvi is back in Mumbai. The shooting of his film will probably be transferred from the Punjab.

We now learn that Bobby Deol’s new star Love Hostel, run by Shankar Raman and produced by Shah Rukh Khans Red Chilies, has come to a screeching halt as protesters wanted Punjab da Puttar Bobby to join the protests.

Needless to say, producers are now considering relocating their shoot.

A source close to Good Luck Jerry said it was unfair to expect Janhvi to join in a political turmoil. She is too young and inexperienced to understand the situation.