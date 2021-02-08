Actor Ayden Sng says it was ‘selfish’ to give up $ 7,000 in pay for showbiz, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Rising Mediacorp star Ayden Sng, 27, called herself selfish for giving up a high-paying job to join showbusiness two years ago. Opening to host Quan Yifeng on his Hear U Out chat show last week, he said of his decision to become an actor: “Choosing to do it when the family’s finances are not in good health was a selfish decision I made. “ He quit his full-time job as a product consultant at a tech company in May 2019 and worked hard to prove himself. Even though his family’s affairs have not been doing well in recent years, he said his parents, who have five sons, have supported his choice. “Since I was selfish, it’s only fitting that I have to pay the price,” he said, revealing that he was making around $ 7,000 a month when he left the company and his studies at Duke University in the United States had cost his parents $ 400,000. “I knew I had to manage myself very strictly because I had to be able to respond to myself, my parents and my family. In an interview with The Straits Times last March, he said he took a two-thirds pay cut to change careers. “It’s not just a question of pedigree or prestige, there is a huge cost to study in the United States,” he said at the time. “Act when I can do something with a much higher salary? I have to prove to myself that education has not been wasted”, In his conversation with Quan, who called him “xiaoxianrou” (fresh meat in English), he said, “I have worked my best over the past year. I didn’t give myself a break and didn’t choose showbusiness because I wanted an easy way out. “ Last year Loving You, in which he starred with Jesseca Liu, was the second most-watched local drama of 2020 and the exhibition won him more fans. In the romance from May to December, he had the opportunity to kiss the 41-year-old actress, who he said was his idol growing up. “The shyness that I portrayed on screen wasn’t because my character lacked experience, but it was because I was really shy and nervous to do a scene with my childhood goddess,” did he declare.

Ayden Sng starred with Jesseca Liu in Loving You. PHOTO: MEDIACORP He also had to overcome his natural reluctance to be in the limelight and started using Instagram in 2018. To be more comfortable in front of the camera, he did test sessions every week with photographers for free. He said, “I learned my angles and how to pose. I learned to be confident in front of the camera.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos