Salma Hayek is ‘proud’ to fight in Hollywood as Mexican after being told it was ‘impossible’





IF / Instar The ‘Bliss’ actress recalls in a new interview that she was told her career wouldn’t last long because at the time “ it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role plan in Hollywood ”. AceShowbiz –

Salma hayek is satisfied with her success in the entertainment industry despite the difficulties she has faced due to her nationality. Revealing that she was once told that it was “impossible” for her to have a leading role in Hollywood because she is Mexican, the “Congratulated“the actress said she was” proud “to have proven otherwise. “They told me that my career would die in the mid-1930s. First of all, they told me that a Mexican would never make it, because at the time, the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood. The 54-year-old told the PA news agency. “And it was like it wasn’t real – it was like this weird reality that has now become normal. But not back then.” Salma went on to express her enthusiasm for being able to overcome such challenges in the film industry. “And I think it’s great, I’m proud of it, I want to shout it out to the whole world, because I’ve been told so many times that it couldn’t happen and I almost believed them but I am beaten and I won, ”she stressed. “I want other women to realize this, because even in your 30s you feel the pressure, in your 40s you feel the pressure – and late blooming is a beautiful thing,” she continued. . “And we are not ‘finished’ yet, nor at any other time. If you are creative, enthusiastic and curious about life, life can be exciting forever, all the time.” <br /> One of the challenges Salma went through was working with Harvey Weinstein for her 2002 film, “FridaIn another interview with Evening Standard, she admitted that she initially thought collaborating with the disgraced movie mogul was “a dream come true,” but soon found herself repeatedly invited to sleep with him. On how she felt knowing that Harvey had been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, the “SavagesThe star said, ‘What is amazing is that I thought I was cured. “She added,” And then it all came out and I realized I hadn’t healed, I repressed and I faced, I adjusted, I continued, so there was a healing layer because it didn’t stop me from growing. ” “It was very painful for a long time. I didn’t know there were so many other women affected and it was so deep. It was very shocking. But the fact that we [took action] together it really healed, ”Salma explained again. Noting that she had since ‘moved on’, she said, ‘I have lived with this for quite a long time and now I am breaking away from it. Next article

