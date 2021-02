French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim long registered for the BAFTAaward

CHICAGO: On a long, arduous journey for a woman of four names, which begins in Kuwait’s Hawalli neighborhood and travels through Jordan and Palestine, comes the heartbreaking, yet fiercely resilient novel Against the Loveless World, by author Susan Abulhawa. Confined in a small cell with only spiders for company, readers first meet Nahr, a young woman imprisoned in an Israeli prison. Having no idea how long she was jailed for or for what crime, Nahr remembers her life, her four names, the multiple places she called home, and how she had to fight. for love and belonging to a world that wants to give. she neither. Abulhawas’ main character has as many names as she has houses, moving from place to place as a child of exiles and becoming one herself during the Gulf War. With her mother, brother and grandmother Sitti Wasfiyeh, Nahr leads a life through Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, a home she knows so little, then an Israeli prison. She soon learns that she has little control over her life, especially when the very politics of her existence are in the hands of everyone but herself. But she grew up in Kuwait with stories from her homeland told by her mother and Sitti Wasfiyeh, who constantly travels through Ein Al-Sultan in her head. On the brink of poverty and taking responsibility for keeping her family afloat, Nahr must do whatever she can to ensure her survival and allow her brother Jehad to study at university. With dreams of marriage, her own children, and freedom, Nahrs fights to survive a world that intends to test her instead in situations that could shatter the weak. But Nahr is strong and chooses to fight, balancing a lifetime of stories of exile and refugees on her back. In her life as a young character, Abulhawa writes from an eternity, because Nahr has lived more life than most. In an unimaginable reality, and one that is a continuous experience of resilience, Abulhawa brings to the fore themes of identity and adaptability, posing the question: how can an oppressor know the roots when he lives by digging up trees. ?

