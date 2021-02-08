Reddit buys 5-second Super Bowl ad, touts GameStop Stock craze





6:48 p.m. PST 02/07/2021



through



Ryan parker



“Powerful things happen when you rally around things you really care about,” the post reads in part.

If viewers blinked, they missed it. After the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Sunday, a five-second ad aired. Unable to read the entire post without a pause, it was easy to understand that the spot was from social media site Reddit, which has been in the headlines lately due to the GameStop and AMC stock market drama. “Wow, that really worked,” the message began. “One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea,” it read, clearly referring to stock market manipulation. regional markets. “Powerful things happen when you rally around the things you really care about. And there is a place for it. It’s called Reddit, ”the post concludes. More than a week ago, stock traders on Reddit rallied around GameStop, pushing the stock to nearly $ 500 a share. In December, the stock was trading at around $ 10 a share. Reddit traders did this to beef up against hedge funds that shorted the stock, which essentially means they are betting the stock price will go down. The results were that the stock exploded, turning at least one of Reddit’s investors into a multimillionaire while also drawing attention to the community, mostly day traders. The actions also made headlines across the country and even ran in the White House newsroom. Reddit stock has since fallen, with stock closing Friday at $ 63 a share.







