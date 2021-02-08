Tom Hanks: Does his good guy character make him a less interesting actor? | Tom hanks





You know what you get with Tom Hanks. If her name is at the top of the bill (and still is), you can be pretty sure you’re watching an approachable, warm story that speaks to the best person in all of us. Hanks only plays the good guys these days: principled heroes who do the right things and naturally take matters into their own hands, whether it’s his lead troops in battle or toys on a mission. rescue, landing an out of control plane or fending off Somali pirates (Hanks himself noted how many of his characters are named Captain Something). Like his co-stars, we follow him because we trust him. In a 2013 poll, he was voted the most trusted person in America. Now here’s the western news from the world, with Hanks as a liberal-minded Civil War veteran (yes, another captain), reading the newspapers to news-hungry Texans. When he finds an orphan girl kidnapped by Native Americans, it’s a safe bet that he won’t sell or kill her. You just know the hell, take her under her wing and regularly develop a fatherly bond that speaks to the best person in all of us. There’s a lot to recommend on News of the World, but with Hanks at the helm, there aren’t many surprises. It’s been a long time since he played Hanks-like characters like Andrew Beckett in Philadelphia, or even Forrest Gump. He is no longer an actor but an icon. It is a condition that affects many veteran players. James Stewart, for example, who has also become synonymous with American decency. Or maybe Michael Caine, who stopped pretending to fade into the role in the 1990s. Then Hanks at least goes loosely against the guy, playing Col Tom Parker, Elviss’ manager, who was far from it. to be a paragon of virtue. It was while filming this in Australia last year that Hanks caught coronavirus, the first high profile celebrity to do so publicly. He handled it, as you can imagine, with honesty and humility. And the world loved him back. He is practically a living saint, like David Attenborough or Dolly Parton. Icons have their uses, especially in these divided times. News of the world resonates with the present moment. Hankss’ confederate characters are resentful, clinging to white supremacist beliefs, even refusing to accept the legitimacy of their new president, Ulysses S Grant. More than just delivering the news, Hanks tailors it to what he thinks his audience might need to hear, adding a few unifying sentiments. Were all injured, he tells a restless crowd. These are difficult times. Coming from him, it means something. There’s still time for Hanks to surprise us with a truly subversive role: a serial killer, for example, or an evil teddy bear, but maybe it’s best for all of us that he doesn’t. At this point, it could trigger the collapse of civilization as we know it.

