TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumors: thanks everyone for your concern

TV actor Mohan Kapur took to social media to share an important message for his fans. He clarified that the news of his “death” were rumors and that he was in good health and well.

“Hello everyone, this is to say here that I am safe and well. The recent news of a passing, with whom I share my name, is really very sad. I pray for his family and loved ones to do so. in the face of this terrible loss because I also pray that his soul may rest in peace. Thank you all for your concern for my well-being. Stay safe and always be well “, he wrote in his message. Mohan has also shared a photo of himself with the post.

Mohan’s fans were relieved after reading his post. “I wish you many more healthy years,” wrote one. “Ohhh yaaa, people were asking me too … watch out for healthier happy years ahead,” wrote another. “Thank you my God, I was shocked, God bless you,” wrote another.

A news portal had falsely reported that Mohan died in a car crash in Chandigarh, causing confusion. Speaking of which, Mohan told IBT, “It’s pretty stupid and irresponsible for a reporter to print something without checking just to be the first to break the news. That’s how fake news and no news. are spilling over into more serious issues as well. It’s not right, and it’s not fair. “

Mohan is a popular face on television, having appeared on shows such as Saanp Seedhi and Hostages. He was also seen in the films Jolly LLB and Mission Mangal. Soon he will be making his Hollywood debut with Marvel’s Ms. Marv.