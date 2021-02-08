Timothe Chalamet’s Edgar Scissorhands wins Super Bowl 2021





On Sunday night, the Super Bowl brought us the most epic collaboration of 2021: Chalamet, Ryder and Burton. Fans of Timothe Chalamet can thank prolific filmmaker Tim Burton for the buzzing Cadillac Super Bowl commercial starring the first as Edward Scissorhands’ lookalike son and not just because Burton directed his cult classic source material. He was also involved in the making of his Super Bowl sequel, which reunited Burton with Winona Ryder, who worked together on Edward Scissorhands of the 1990s. It’s rare that a work you’re proud of continues to live and evolve over time, even after 30 years, said Burton, who approved the concept for the ad, in a statement. Glad to see Edgar face the new world! I hope the fans and those who will be introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time will enjoy it. The fourth quarter spot introduced Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, the misunderstood Gothic offspring of Johnny Depps Edward Scissorhands and Ryders Kim, the lovable suburban teenager with whom Edward falls in love. An adult version of the character of Ryders, now a devoted mother, also makes an appearance in the ad. It’s the story of a boy with hand scissors, says Ryders Kim in the ad. No, not that one. Cut to a montage of Chalamets Edgar effortlessly slicing a pineapple for his mother, accidentally deflating a soccer ball, getting his hands caught in a chain link fence and driving a car with virtual reality glasses on, until Kim surprises him with real hands – a free Cadillac Super Cruise. And Edgar left at sunset, Kim said. But don’t worry, he’s still coming home in time for dinner. As with just about everything Chalamet touches, social media lost its mind to the 25-year-old’s latest acting project before it even got a chance to air during the big game. Chalamets’ Instagram post showing off her dark and leathery suit ahead of the ad’s debut has garnered over 3.4 million likes. Timothée Chalamet as the son of Kim and Edward Scissorhands is a perfect cast, tweeted Hollywood Reporter columnist Chris Gardner. Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, son of Edward Scissorhands is the best cast ever, even if it’s just for a TV spot, echoed fan account @ Angy__Fa1. Ryder, who recently praised his commercial co-star in an interview with Vanity Fair. It’s been quite a long time, Ryder told the magazine when he saw Chalamet in a suit for the first time. Very surreal … I was really blown away by him and everyone is working on putting the character together. He’s such a handsome, talented, incredibly kind and unique guy. Truly the perfect person to play this character. The feeling was mutual for Chalamet, who revealed in an interview with Vogue that he grew up a big fan of Tim Burton and that he took the opportunity to enter the fantasy world of filmmakers facing Ryder. Working with Winona was a total dream come true, Chalamet told Vogue. Shes an amazing actress and continues to be an American icon. And in the same way that I love working with Saoirse Ronan, it was a reminder of the role Winona held in many American hearts and minds in the ’90s. See more reactions to the Chalamet, Ryder, and Burtons Super Bowl collaboration below. Mahomes had better throw Timothée Chalomet Scissorhands – James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 8, 2021 If Timmy Edward Scissorhands isn’t bringing you joy, you need to spend some time thinking about how your soul has rot. – Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 8, 2021







