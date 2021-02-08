By now it’s a known fact that Ajay Devgn is playing a cameo in Sanjay’s upcoming director Leela Bhansalis, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. Bollywood Hungama had informed earlier that the actor plays the character of the gangster Karim Lala in the film. According to the buzz, Ajay will shoot for his part in the next 45 days. Ajays track is more of a 10 day job and he has spoken to Bhansali about his shoot soon once he completes his acting director business, Help with Amitabh Bachchan. Its parts will be filmed at Filmcity in Mumbai, as well as some outdoor locations, a source said. Bollywood Hungama.

Ajays’ character is that of a gangster who sees Gangubai as his sister. He comes to Gangubai’s rescue and then plays a big role in making her the brothel boss in Mumbai. When no one stood by Gangubai’s side, it was Karim Lala who supported her and put her in power. He’s a strong character, and the film would be incomplete without Ajays’ presence. There’s a reason he’s chosen for the role, because no one other than himself could have won it, the source further shared.

The film is slated to end next month and then go into post-production. Buzz is, it could happen during the Diwali weekend 2021. However, an official announcement is still awaited. This is Alia’s first collaboration with Bhansali, while it is a reunion for Ajay with SLB, almost 22 years later Hum dil from chuke sanam.

