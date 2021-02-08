Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has made one of Bollywood’s greatest dance films titled ABCD (Anyone Can Dance) in 2013 and its sequel ABCD 2 in 2015 with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Now fans who have been waiting for its third part may have a reason to rejoice as the filmmaker intends to do. ABCD 3.

The first one ABCD film released on February 8, 2013. Celebrating eight years since the film’s release, Remo in an interview with a daily confirmed that he is planning a third part of the franchise. The filmmaker said they were working on the script and it was almost ready. Remo also said that the title ABCD is currently with Disney and he’s trying to get it back and when he does the movie will be named ABCD 3. Although he did not reveal any names for the cast, Remo said he would be a dancer.

The first part of ABCD had a brilliant ensemble of dancers as its main cast, including Prabhu Dheva, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan and Lauren Gottileb, among others.

Remo D’Souza had directed another dance film titled 3d street dance which was released in 2020. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

READ ALSO: Remo DSouza reveals how Salman Khan helped them after suffering a heart attack

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.