Super Bowl 2021 Commercials: Post-Game Twitter Responds to Major Commercials and Movie Trailers | Launderer report





Mark Humphrey / Associated Press It's time for our favorite collective celebration of capitalism to watch and criticize the commercials during the Super Bowl! Super Bowl LV had some real winners, some real freaks, and more than a few forgettable places on Sunday. Let's review the most interesting advertising moments of the evening. Before we start with all of those ads, here's a tweet to help you sort through what you just saw: M & Ms was one of the popular picks as the favorite commercial at the start of the Super Bowl with their spot on using candy as an apology: True to the junk food theme, Matthew McConaughey helped bring the 3D Doritos back into the fold as the kids of the 1990s rejoiced: I guess you could say that the ad didn't fall flat. Huh? EH? Sticking to the theme of blasts from the past, Shaggy, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis teamed up for a Cheetos commercial that pulled the strings of nostalgia: Certainly, it was difficult to listen to Kutcher sing. He's a talented guy, but he doesn't remind anyone of Freddie Mercury. Or even Shaggy, for that matter. But hey, it's not easy to show off like that, so kudos to Kutcher for doing his best. Wait, did anyone say nostalgia? We can make nostalgia: OK, continue. Will Ferrell wants to fight Norway. Yeah, you wanna see this: The hero we need, even if he's not the hero we deserve. Speaking of superheroes, people have been making the hype after Disney + released a teaser for their new show, The falcon and winter Soldier: People also enjoyed "Drake from State Farm" as the hip-hop star joined him. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes: Drake and assurance, truly God's plan. Or something like that. Things got weird with some of the ads. People were downright confused about … oat milk? Oatly had an ad with his CEO singing about Oatly and, well, that was weird: But hey, now we're talking about oat milk. So the advertising worked. It is difficult to know if people actually buy oat milk. As people tried to focus on the oat milk, Tracy Morgan made everyone laugh on behalf of Rocket Mortgage: Oh, and anyone else wants a Jason Alexander hoodie after seeing this Tide commercial? Do not lie. You want this sweatshirt. Another Super Bowl, another set of extremely expensive commercials. Have you dug them this year or have they fallen flat for you? What was your favorite? What made you scratch your head in amazement, and why was it Oatly? Ring below.







