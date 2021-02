Bollywood celebrities react to Uttarakhand-ANI glacier burst

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their concern and sadness over the glacier burst which took place Sunday in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

Celebrities including actors Kartik Aaryan, Raj Babbar, Kareena Kapoor and several others have taken to social media to express their grief. Celebrities in Town B also said they pray for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand.

“Very discouraged to hear of the glacier burst in Chamoli. Pray for everyone’s safety. #Uttarakhand,” the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor tweeted.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also addressed the microblogging platform and said, “My thoughts and prayers are with #Uttarakhand.”

“Great gratitude to the braveshearts who ensure that the rescue operations continue unabated. Thank you @ITBP_official for your support,” his tweet continued.

Veteran actor Raj Babbar also took to Twitter and said his “prayers” are with people going through troubles due to the glacier burst.

“As the stories of the damage from the #Glacialburst unfold – I am amazed at the extent of the destruction. My prayers to ‘Badri Vishal’ for the people of #Uttarakhand. Wishing courage and strength to those involved in the rescue, ”Babbar tweeted.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Akshay Kumar tweeted earlier on Sunday, expressing concern over the natural calamity that has rocked Uttarakhand.

“It’s sad to hear about the glacier that broke off in #Uttarakhand praying for the safety of everyone there,” Shraddha tweeted.

“Terrifying images of the glacier erupted in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for the safety of all,” Akshay wrote.

More than 200 people are missing in the wake of the glacier burst, which caused heavy flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday, while adding that ‘a rescue operation is underway.

The Tapovan hydroelectric dam, also known as the Rishi Ganga project, was completely washed out following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, the Indian Air Force’s initial report said then. that Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed to Joshimath had undertaken reconnaissance of the affected areas.

Rawat announced as a courtesy of Rs 4 lakhs each to the relatives of those who lost their lives due to the glacial explosion.

On Sunday, a glacier erupted in the Tapovan-Reni region of the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which resulted in massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the neighboring Rishiganga power project. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos