WandaVision voice actor dropped by Marvel after revealing big spoiler





Marvel appears to have let down an actor who revealed one of the WandaVisions biggest surprises. The final episode of the Disney + series ended with a huge twist that was reported online last month. * Spoilers you have been warned * In the episode, Wandas’ brother, Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver, returns. Instead of being played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, like he was Avengers: Age of Ultron, it’s Even Peters who introduces himself. This was all the more surprising given that Peters played the same character in the X-Men franchise, which was not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Independent Culture Newsletter The best of movies, music, TV and radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best of movies, music, TV and radio straight to your inbox every week Voice over actor Rhodri Martin, who provided the characters for the Spanish dub for the X-Men series, previously announced that he had returned to the recording stages for WandaVision. This led fans to cotton on the fact that the character of Peters would return at some point in the series. Comic Movie has since noted that Martins’ name was missing from the credits of the last few episodes. In his place is Manuel Gimeno. Rhodri Martins name does not appear anywhere in WandaVision credits (Marvel Studios) Whereas Martin claims to have completed the work on WandaVision, it looks like Marvel has taken swift action to ensure that no more spoilers are leaking. The independent contacted Disney for comment. We may earn a commission on some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. WandaVision continues on Fridays on Disney +.

