Lebanon, Kansas: City featured in Springsteens Super Bowl ad

3 mins ago

This Super Bowl looked different from years gone by in many ways, but it still had the star-spangled commercials. Ranging from funny to gloomy, they always strike up a conversation apart from the big game. A fourth quarter car ad struck a new chord as it tapped rock star Bruce Springsteen, who has long avoided appearing in commercials. In the ad, Springsteen makes a plea for unity to a politically divided nation from a low-key road stop in the land of leaders.

There is a chapel in Kansas, standing in the exact center of Lower 48, Springsteen says in a voiceover. He never closes. Everyone is welcome to come and meet here in the middle. It’s no secret that the community has been a difficult place to reach lately.

[Even in a pandemic, fans are making the pilgrimage to the Super Bowl]

The scientists of the road trip may already know that Springsteen is talking about Lebanon, Kansas, where the geographic center of the 48 contiguous states sits in a park about four hours west of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

The two-minute Jeep commercial, titled The Middle, was filmed at the Central American Chapel in Lebanon as well as in locations across the United States, according to a Jeep press release about advertising. The automaker said Springsteen was intimately involved in the creation of the ad and that he wrote and produced the score for the ads.

And while not everyone agrees on Twitter With the political tone or the use of The Boss in the ad, the Kansass tourism board voted in favor of the ad on Monday.

What a hard-hitting publicity that resonated with so many Americans, Kansas Tourism spokesperson Colby Sharples-Terry told The Washington Post. We are always happy that Kansas is presented in a positive and inspiring way.

Sharples-Terry said the states tourism division was not involved in making the Jeep ad but was made aware of the production that took place at the chapel which is indeed open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The small roadside chapel and a nearby road marker which designate the site since 1941 are erected on route 281, on the KS-181.

However, the exact location of the geographic center of the contiguous United States is apparently in dispute. According to a independent website Approved by the Kansas Tourist Board, the exact geographic center is about a half-mile from the chapel at the center of a former pig farm. Kansas Tourism says the site was designated by the city of Lebanon and based on a US national geodetic survey conducted in 1918, and the exact center coordinate has always been in dispute.

Call it spiritual or call it patriotic whatever the reason people [are] fascinated by the idea of ​​being exactly in the center of the country, the tourist office says on its website.

The chapel contains a guest book and sometimes small gifts left by visitors for those who visit after them. It was already destroyed in a car crash in 2008, but it has been rebuilt and remains a popular stop for thousands of visitors a year, according to Kansas Tourism.

Our light has always found its way through darkness, says Springsteen in the ad, which fades with a call for the United States of America. There is hope on the road ahead.

