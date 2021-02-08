Deepika Padukone works sweater with open back, carries luxury Fendi bag worth over Rs. 2 lakhs: Bollywood News





Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is on a short trip to Bangalore to visit her family. She worked tirelessly and finally took a break for a mini-getaway. After spending a few days with the family on Anisha Padukones birthday, she is back in the bay. On Sunday, the actress was seen at the airport in a casual outfit but with a cool detail that was not lacking in the eyes of Internet users. She was seen wearing a cream sweater with a white halter neck that stood out from the deep V-neck cut of her knitted blanket. She wore it with a pair of blue mom jeans and white sneakers. She kept her look simple but chic. She paired her look with her new favorite accessory, her brown Fendi leather tote bag valued at $ 2,790 (Rs. 2 lakhs approximately). She has been seen wearing black sunglasses and hasn’t forgotten to wear a mask due to the pandemic. She kept her natural look and tied her hair up in a low ponytail. Deepika nailed her casual airport look. Meanwhile, on the job front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 where she stars as Romi Dev opposite Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev. The actor has completed two hours of directing Shakun Batras with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. In addition, she flies to Dubai to film Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika will team up with Prabhas for the upcoming director of Nag Ashwin. While she will also direct and produce the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Trainee. The actor is also headlining the mythological film based on Draupadi. Also read: Deepika Padukone writes heartwarming note to wish her sister Anisha Padukone her birthday BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

